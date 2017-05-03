The Parkway Theatre Before and After in Photos

Last week, City Paper got a tour of the new Stavros Niarchos Foundation Parkway Film Center close to its completion. Less than 48 hours from the opening gala, the finishing touches were still going on (for example, only the massive "W" in "Parkway" was up in the deep pink lobby when we toured it), as noted by architect Steve Ziger of Ziger & Snead and Maryland Film Fest director Jed Dietz. But the scope of building—which merges architectural elements of its 100 year-history (the theatre was built in 1915) along with a new film center—was already clear. Mixed into this gallery are photos back from 2015 when the Parkway was in the early stages of its restoration.