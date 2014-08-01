Gaza protest

Hundreds gathered at Penn Station Wednesday for two separate rallies. The "Solidarity March with Gaza" rally, sponsored by Hopkins Students for Justice in Palestine, was followed by a march to Red Emma's where the crowd listened to a talk by Norman Finkelstein, a Jewish anti-Israel activist. The "Stand With Israel" rally was sponsored by the Baltimore Zionist District (BZD) and Shalom USA and marched from Penn Station down Charles Street to North Avenue.

Photos by J. M. Giordano, Audrey Gatewood, and Casey McKeel