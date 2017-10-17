Sixty years in, Cloverdale Courts remains a hooping staple in West Baltimore

The bustling Cloverdale Courts of 2017 are a far cry from what William Harris and four of his buddies discovered back in 1958. Searching for a safe new spot to play basketball in a segregated city nearly 60 years ago, they came upon an abandoned clubhouse with a decrepit playground and basketball court outside off Druid Hill Avenue.

"It was abandoned and vandalized, and we came and we started taking possession of it," Harris says at the clubhouse at the peak of this past sauna-like summer.

They made it their own, first by finding entry to the abandoned building simply to use the bathroom and through a friendly agreement to meet up there every Sunday to hoop.

"It just evolved from one court, two basketball goals on each end to what it is today," he says.

Today, the courts at the northern edge of Penn North, formally renamed the Harrison Sykes Brown Playground in 1997, are a recreational refuge in a historic neighborhood oft-neglected by the city, occupied by police, and on-edge due to gun violence. Over the phone, City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, a frequent visitor to the playground during her years as council president, describes the park as "a true oasis" and a "peaceful place."

The inside of the clubhouse is humble but impressive. Rows of framed team photos fill the cramped walls from corner to corner; trophies line the shelves, distinguished by fluorescent lights overhead. Most of the room is no-frills: linoleum floors, stacked chairs, concessions supplies, and a lone wall-mounted TV.

Harris and five of his peers, most of them retired, sit in a semi-circle on a sweltering July Sunday, talking over the buzz of the air conditioner. Whistles and shouts echo in from outside, where kids compete in a refereed youth league, a prized amenity for an outdoor playground in Baltimore City.

"You come here and you see those kids, they're happy," says Earl "Rocky" Garner, president of Cloverdale Athletic Club/Baltimore Basketball Association, Inc. (AC/BBA), which funds the park's seasonal basketball leagues and organizes its year-round fundraisers. "They're in seventh heaven, they're out there playing basketball in the summertime. That's an opportunity, and we help to foster that."

Baltimore has many playgrounds and rec centers, though few have an organized club of leaders running the show. The guys behind Cloverdale AC/BBA founded their group with a motto in mind: "Teach Every Man's Child."

"Everything is really for the kids. We're trying to keep kids straight, keep them off the street, and help them out," says William Barrett, one of the men Harris counts as a "founding father" of the organization. "The ones that can't do nothing, we try to help them be better people."

Cloverdale AC/BBA operates men's and youth leagues at the park every summer. Funds for jerseys and referees come from registration fees and concessions sold at the clubhouse. Occasionally Harris will charter a bus to bring kids up and down the East Coast to face off against new competition, stopping in cities like Philadelphia and New York.

They continue fundraising when summer's over. Seated in the back office in October, Harris holds up a ream of tickets for an upcoming raffle, one of the club's biggest fundraisers of the year. Whatever they don't spend on their basketball programs traditionally goes to scholarships for students at nearby Carver Vocational-Technical High School, though Harris says they're now planning to donate to St. Phillips Baptist Church in Woodlawn.

"We support ourselves," Garner, president of the club for the last 22 years, says proudly. "We get it done by whatever means that we can conjure. These guys have to be dedicated, because as I said, there's no pay, there's no recognition."

Reginald Thomas II/For City Paper Reginald Thomas II/For City Paper

Cloverdale's first leagues weren't for kids—they were trials where the city's best players could cut their teeth. Harris says the games were competitive from the start—competitive enough that they decided to bring in refs and scoreboards after about 15 years.

"We played basketball with one another and started arguing, and we'd hold the game up for so long," he says. "I just decided we'd make it formal and get referees."

In 1967, the federally funded Operation Champ program arrived, bringing pro players to Cloverdale and other courts around the city to get local youth out onto nearby blacktops. That league operated until 1980, according to the nonprofit Baltimore Heritage, Inc.

The City of Baltimore also ran neighborhood-centric leagues, including Unlimited Basketball and the Baltimore Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL), featuring teams from all sides of town and games regularly set at the Cloverdale Courts. The Department of Recreation and Parks operated Unlimited Basketball for decades—Harris recalls games happening as early as the 1950s—until officials ended it around 1980. BNBL has remained active, continuously running youth-to-young-adult leagues since its inaugural year in 1969.

Those early showcases kept the courts packed every weekend and helped draw some of the first national attention to Baltimore's basketball scene, according to Cloverdale AC/BBA member James Williams.

"A lot of basketball had been playground, just choose up and run. But when you play under the whistle, you improve your fundamentals and your skills," he says.

The visits from pro players didn't hurt either. NBA-ers like Wali Jones, Gus Johnson, Ben Worley, Walt Bellamy, and Sihugo Green from the Baltimore Bullets graced Cloverdale during the '60s. Chuck Robinson, Charlie Brightfold and Aaron Johnson—their predecessors from the short-lived Baltimore Bullets (1958-'61) team of the Eastern Professional Basketball League—also stopped by to play. The spotlight benefited the locals.

"These leagues were showcases for ballplayers from Baltimore," says Williams. "We'd show 'em to college scouts, coaches. At one time, Baltimore wasn't looked at as a strong area to recruit." But as years passed, "all of a sudden schools were recruiting players from Baltimore."

As a child, Garner says he "couldn't wait" until he was old enough to hoop at Cloverdale. He lived close by, but wasn't allowed to cross Druid Hill Avenue until he was in the fourth grade.

"I used to be sitting there watching these guys, wondering when I would be big enough to play over there," he reminisces.

Aside from a hoop in his backyard, Cloverdale was his first real home court: "I played on this court in some way, shape, or form since 1963."