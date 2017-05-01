Donald Trump's 100 Days Rally in Harrisburg in Photos
On his 100th day in office, Donald Trump held a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. City Paper was outside the rally shooting photos of the state fair-like atmosphere surrounding the rally and the small group of anti-Trump protesters nearby organized by Pennsylvania Democrats. After the rally, as people were being let out of the convention center, police stood with helmets and batons and many on mounted horses. They eventually forced the small group of Trump protesters towards a designated protest area which put them closer to the Trump supporters—arguments and scuffles ensued. In the parking lot, Trump supporters said an older woman, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and was presumably, a Trump supporter, sprayed mace at one of the other supporters and she was surrounded and harassed. Read Brandon Soderberg's dispatch from the day here.