The 'Stop The Killing' Ride in Photos

On Friday evening, a caravan of police cars, hearses, and residents all drove the length of North Ave. for the faith-based community ride/walk to "Stop The Killing." It stopped frequently for moments of prayer and chants against street violence, led by MOMS (Mothers of Murdered Sons). Along with Lt. Shorter and other police officers with particularly sturdy ties to the community (including, Lt. Proctor and Sgt. Bailey, the BPD's LGBTQ liaison) a number of notable Baltimore faces appeared, including homeless advocate Christina Flowers, green party mayoral candidate Joshua Harris, and activist Darlene Cain whose son Dale Graham was killed by Baltimore police in 2008. The walk/drive which began at Hilton St. and North Ave., and ended at Milton St. at North Ave. (Brandon Soderberg)