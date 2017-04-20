Spirit Of Rebellion Block Party and Freddie Gray Vigil in Photos

Yesterday afternoon, to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the death Freddie Gray, the Friend of a Friend Coalition, Coalition Of Concerned Mothers, along with the Tubman House and many more gathered at Mount St. and Pressman St. for a Spirit Of Rebellion block party.

Making an appearance was Mama C formerly of the Black Panthers, Kansas City, who gathered children from Gilmor Homes where she watered the Tubman House's gardens with children. Local books and culture store Everyone's Place offered free educational books to the children. What followed was a block party with burgers, music, and bounce house.

At 6:30 p.m., the West Coalition held their weekly West Wednesday event in honor of Tyrone West, who like Gray, died in police custody. West's family has been gathering around the city since West's death in 2013, calling attention to police brutality. The latest information on West's death is that the police, who claimed back in 2013 that West was found with drugs, could not produce evidence of those drugs. Among the performers during West Wednesday were Mama C and rapper Eze Jackson.

Former Black Panther and organizer Eddie Conway, who also spoke told the group of 50 or so who gathered "not to ever forget" Gray and then he led the group near the place where Gray was arrested.

A little after 7 p.m., members of Freddie Gray's family, his friends, and others from the community held a vigil in his honor. Candles were lit and balloons were released to shouts of Gray's nickname, "Pepper." (Brandon Soderberg)