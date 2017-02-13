No ICE in Baltimore March in Photos

After stories of ICE arrests in Highlandtown spread, Baltimore organizers including Maria Gabriela Aldana Enriquez, of Creative Alliance set-up, on short notice, a "No ICE in Baltimore" march on Sunday. About 400 people showed up to and marched from the Highlandtown Library around Patterson Park and back again in solidarity with other cities where ICE raids are more prevalent, declaring Baltimore's streets "sanctuary," demanding Commissioner Davis keep his promise that this city will be a sanctuary city, and chanting ICE-specific riffs on stalwart protest chants like,"Back up, back up we want freedom, freedom/ All these racist ICE cops, we don't need them, need them."