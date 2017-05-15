Moms Wig Out Party in Photos

Tedd Henn

Three years ago Megan Curry, Misty Keens, and Eileen Wold, Board President of the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance, decided that brunch with children at crowded restaurants was not the only way to celebrate being a mom so they started a dance party for their fellow moms on Mother's Day eve. "We created a holiday that celebrates motherhood the way these city moms see it," Wold said at Mother's in Federal Hill where the party is held every year, "Our Mother's Day eve tradition of wigging out started with a dozen friends and has grown to almost 100 ladies from across Baltimore City."l