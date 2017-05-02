Washington, D.C. May Day March in Photos

A few different marches walked different paths in Washington, D.C. yesterday and sometimes converged for May Day, with a focus on Donald Trump's policies pertaining to many different issues but particularly, the treatment of immigrants and the "Muslim ban." The marchers were wildly different ranging from elected officials and adjacent groups like CASA to others such as Industrial Workers of the World, The Future Is Feminist, and Antifascist Action. Towards the end of the day, those from IWW and ANTIFA marched to a smaller rally in support of activists who were arrested on Inauguration Day and currently face felony rioting charges.