Looking for Henrietta Lacks: A Tour of Turner Station in Photos

The day before the premiere of the HBO movie "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," City Paper photo editor J.M. Giordano and writer Lisa Snowden-McCray spent a few hours in Turner Station, where Lacks once lived. The movie tells the story of how Johns Hopkins doctors took cancer cells from Lacks' body without her permission. Those cells are still used to further medical research to this day.

Turner Station was once a busy community, full of black factory workers. Now, it shows the same decline seen in most factory towns. Community members like Courtney Speed, who showed Giordano and Snowden-McCray around, fight hard to make sure they aren't forgotten. They hope the renewed interest in Lacks' life and death will make their jobs a little easier.