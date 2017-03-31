Gimme an Ohhhhh: New Food Offerings at Camden Yards in Photos

Bacon Pork Rind Chipper

Courtesy/Todd Olszewski

Two things at Camden Yards could be heart attack-inducing this season. The Birds winning the Series and some of the new food options. From pork rinds to a burnt end barbecue hot dog, we're definitely looking forward to chowing down. This year, according to the Orioles press office, the stadium has added "the Eutaw Street All Natural Grille near Gate A, which includes foods that are minimally processed with no artificial flavors, hormones, or antibiotics." Count us in.