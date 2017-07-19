Vigil for the Fourth Anniversary of the Tyrone West's Death in Photos
Tawanda Jones and members of her family held a vigil to honor her brother, Tyrone West, who died in police custody four years ago yesterday. Forty-eight balloons were released, representing the age West would have been this year. The family holds a weekly West Wednesday vigil in his honor at various locations around the city.
J.M. Giordano
