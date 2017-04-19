Flashback 2015: Protesting the Death of Freddie Gray

It has been two years since Freddie Gray's death while in police custody. What began as a series of protests ended with scenes not experienced in Baltimore since 1968. Looking back on the photographs I took, what's most jarring is the number of people who came out to protest the death of the Gilmor Homes resident whose only crime seemed to be running from the police. Since then, protests have come and gone but none, including the small gatherings outside the courthouse for the ensuing trials of the police officers charged with Gray's death—all of which ended with either acquittals or the charges dropped. None of them have ever reached the thousands who took to the streets and marched or held vigils for nearly two weeks. (J.M. Giordano)

