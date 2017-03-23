Contact Sheet: Students' Work from the Excel Academy
"[This] is the work of students from the Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School. These young adults were challenged to focus their lenses on West Baltimore and give an account of the faces that they encounter daily. Equipped with point and shoot cameras, a single camcorder and multiple Iphones, these young visionaries give voice to a marginalized population."-curator Tony McKissic. The Excel Academy work will be on display at Full Circle until March 29.
