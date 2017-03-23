Contact Sheet: Students' Work from the Excel Academy

Marcus Lavergne

Marcus Lavergne

“West Baltimore Stories provides the observer with a vibrant, honest view of a Baltimore City neighborhood, rich in history, with a myriad of occupants. One gets the sense as well that through these riveting images and the subjects’ eyes, West Baltimore is looking back at us. Here we not only get a glimpse of life in this community, but also a glimpse into the minds of the students of the Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School, and the many ways they “see” the community around them.”-Wendel Patrick. The show runs through March 29th at Full Circle.