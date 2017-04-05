Contact Sheet: My First Tattoo

Garrett

Josh Sinn

My First Tattoo began as a way to gain insight into the stories and backgrounds of my friends’ first tattoos. I don't have any of tattoos of my own but I’ve always loved and appreciated the culture and the tales behind them, from the well-considered ones to the impulsive ones and the young mistakes. The series of photos, shot on medium format color film, began in the summer of 2016 and is still an ongoing project. (Josh Sinn)