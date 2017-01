First Lady Michelle Obama smiles while showing veteran families a preview of the holiday decor at the White House on November 29, 2016

Marie Machin

First Lady Michelle Obama smiles while showing veteran families a preview of the holiday decor at the White House on November 29, 2016

First Lady Michelle Obama smiles while showing veteran families a preview of the holiday decor at the White House on November 29, 2016 (Marie Machin)