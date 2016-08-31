Contact Sheet: Fields Fest on Film

While a dozen or so photographers and videographers covered Fields Fest with their various digital cameras, a handful of shooters opted to record the three-day music festival at Camp Ramblewood using film cameras to beautiful effect. Where digital renders things in hyper-real color and contrast almost as the eye sees it, the color shots from Virginia Peters-Rodbell, who used a Minolta X-370s on Kodak Ultramax 35mm, Jennifer Mizgata's Lomo' Instant Wide with Fuji Instax film and Kara Korab's Minolta MAXXUM 8000i with Fujifilm Superia X-TRA ISO 400, create dreamy moments that look as though they're already fading from memory. Photographer Josh Sinn, using both a Voigtlander Bessa R3A and Leica M3 with Kodak Tri-X 400 film, used the film's famous grain and contrast to create a noir feel for his Fields work. Film, like vinyl, is a return to the tangible that many young photographers are gravitating toward. (J.M. Giordano) Check out more Fields Fest photography here and here.