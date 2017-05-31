Contact Sheet: Baltimore BMX Street Jam in Photos

J.M. Giordano

City Paper was invited to shoot behind the scenes of the upcoming documentary "Riding Wild," directed by Charles Cohen, a former contributing writer at City Paper. The film follows So Called.ltd, a Baltimore BMX crew that organizes the annual BMX Baltimore Street Jam, where riders meet and pull stunts at various locations in Baltimore. About 100 stunt bicyclists from across the city participated in the Street Jam, which took place across the city.