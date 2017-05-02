Baltimore's May Day Protest in Photos
The rally, which included about 60 protesters, was organized by the Women's Fightback Network Maryland/D.C., Peoples Power Assembly, and Workers World Party-Baltimore and was part of a larger wave of pro-labor, anti-Trump protests around the world, started in McKeldin Square around 3 p.m. and moved through the downtown area. For a story on the march click here.
Photos by Marie Machin/For City Paper
