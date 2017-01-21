Baltimore Demonstration in Solidarity with DC Women's March in Photos

A little before noon today, Charles Village bustled with hundreds walking toward 33rd Street and N. Charles Street, signs in hand, many walking dogs, pushing strollers, or walking young children for a demonstration and vigil organized in solidarity with the massive Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The event, which began around noon and lasted about an hour, brought out a group that seemed to near one thousand. Among the famous faces spotted—former Maryland Senator Paul Sarbanes and State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who briefly spoke. "Every great movement in this country began with warrior women," Mosby said at one point. It was both an invigorating gathering and a hour or so of mourning for the now-official arrival of the Donald Trump regime.

Signs and chants invoked support for Women's Right To Choose, Black Lives Matter, undocumented immigrants, Muslims, and praise for the Affordable Care Act. The mood was lively and casual—a space for those who for one reason or another could not get down to D.C.

At one point, a young girl who captured the attention of many photographers, held another protestor's cardboard sign which read, "No Trump! No KKK! No Racist U.S.A." and as charmed attendees snapped photos, she yelled, in just about the cutest voice imaginable, "I hate Donald Trump."

An adult nearby corrected her—"I don't like Donald Trump." (Brandon Soderberg)