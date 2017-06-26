Alt Right's "Freedom of Speech" Rally and Counter Demonstration in DC in Photos
About 100 members of the Alt-Right community converged at the base of the Lincoln Memorial for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally where they listened to prominent members of the community like Richard Spencer while the D.C. United Against Hate counter-protest occured at the same time closer to the monument.
J.M. Giordano and Marie Machin
Copyright © 2017, Baltimore City Paper, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Privacy Policy