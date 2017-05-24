A New Chapter: Behind the Scenes of the Central Library Restoration

Though the planning for the Enoch Pratt Free Library's Central Branch's renovation has been underway for over two decades, the nearly $115 million dollar renovation finally began last summer and will be completed in 2019. The renovation will expand public space with more multi-purpose spaces, a teen reading room, and a designated Job/Career Center. City Paper went on a tour of the central library to check out some of the renovations. Follow the progress of the renovations here.