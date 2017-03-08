1157 Bar and Kitchen 1157 Haubert St., (443) 449-5525, 1157barandkitchen.com $$$, D This project from Salt’s chef Jason Ambrose is a small space—there are only 30 or so seats—with a small menu to match. Mostly consisting of small plates, the menu draws inspiration from all over the map, with items such as Korean fried chicken wings and pickled vegetables or crispy octopus. Bar Liquorice 801 E. Fort Ave., (443) 708-1675, barliquoricebmore.com $$, D Bar Liquorice resurrects a presumably forever-doomed Fort Avenue spot with a broad cocktail menu, highbrow casual fare, and, as you might guess from its name, glasses of delicious liquorice all around. Barracudas Locust Point Tavern 1230 E. Fort Ave., (410) 685-2832, barracudalpt.com $$, L, D You can find Old Bay fries all over town, but seldom do you see a coddie anymore. Barracudas serves ’em up, along with the standard crab cake. Try the shrimp salad sandwich laden with Old Bay mayo. Bluegrass Tavern 1500 S. Hanover St., (410) 244-5101, bluegrasstavern.com $$$, L, D, BR, R Southern-influenced, seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine that reflects the thoughtfulness of its chef: baked creole crawfish mac and cheese, blackened catfish jambalaya, smoked fried chicken. Try the suggested beer and wine pairings to enhance the experience. Breakfast offered on the weekend. Breaking Bread 771 Washington Blvd, (443) 708-1903, breakingbreadllc.com $$, L, D This BYOB restaurant and catering service opened in 2015 and specializes in wings, burgers, and whatever chef and co-owner Kimberly Ellis feels like cooking. Her “famous” stickywings are worthy of their fame: juicy meat beneath extra-crispy skin drenched in addictive honey sauce.