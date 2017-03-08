|
Alonso’s
415 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 235-3433, alonsos.com $$, L, D, R
Try the fantastic burgers, wide variety of hot dogs and cheesesteaks, and above-average pizza. Bar upstairs.
Bonjour
6070 Falls Road, (410) 372-0238, bonjourbakerycafe.com $$, B, L
The best bakery in North Baltimore offers delicate breakfast pastries, exquisite quiches by the slice or pie, artisanal bread, and cakes and tarts as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to eat.
Chiyo Sushi
1619 Sulgrave Ave., (410) 466-1000, chiyosushi.com $$, L, D, P
An incredibly charming sushi outlet with cozy, compact dining rooms on two floors, standard maki and sashimi, and excellent tempura.
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Road, Suite 101, (667) 308-2331, corner-pantry.com $$, B, L, BR, P
Fancy little deli near the beloved Ivy Bookshop offers things such as gluten-free muesli, a smoked turkey sandwich, and a $10.99/pound cold counter, along with great pastries.
Crepe du Jour
1609 Sulgrave Ave., (410) 542-9000, crepedujour.com $$, L, D, BR, R
The quiet Mount Washington storefront offers delicious crepes, both sweet and savory, including lovely seafood and vegetable options.
Curb Shoppe Bar and Grill
5736 Falls Road, (410) 433-8299, curbshoppe.com $, L, D, P
This divey-yet-charming hole in the wall, bustling with conversation and great burgers ($6 on Saturday nights), has been around since the 1940s.
Cypriana
105 W. 39th St., (410) 837-7482, Cypriana.com $$$, L, D, P
Cypriana specializes in Mediterranean fare. That means hummus, stuffed grape leaves and other small plates. Also be sure to try dishes like grilled octopus and kebobs.
Earth, Wood and Fire
1407 Clarkview Road, (410) 825-3473, earthwoodfire.com $$, L, D, P
The expansive, high-ceilinged dining room is a pleasant setting for the excellent coal-fired pizzas, but don’t sleep on the creative small plates, like the hanger steak with cucumber-wasabi dressing.
Ethel’s Creole Kitchen
1615 Sulgrave Ave., (410) 664-2971, ethelscreolekitchen.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
Probably the best Maryland Creole cooking in town. You can’t go wrong with the gumbo, jambalaya, or baby back ribs.
Haute Dog Carte
6070 Falls Road, (410) 608-3500, hautedogcarte.com $, L
Traffic on Falls Road tends to tighten when the Haute Dog stand is out selling its quarter-pound dogs served in crusty rolls hollowed with a hot dog-sized spike and adorned with things like tomato-and-onion jam and bacon-and-onion marmalade.
Johnny’s
4800 Roland Ave., (410) 773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com $$, B, L, D, BR, P, R
Cindy Wolf and Tony Foreman’s version of a diner has distinct rooms: one great for pastries and sipping delicious coffee, the other more the setting for a great burger and milkshake.
Miss Shirley’s Cafe
513 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 889-5272, missshirleys.com $$, B, L
You’ll want to get there early to beat the rush for what may be the best fancy breakfast in town, with lots of Southern-influenced, seafood-filled options, like the crab cake and fried green tomato eggs benedict. Another location is by the Inner Harbor, on Pratt Street.
Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury St., (410) 367-6903, mtwashingtontavern.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R
The Tavern serves refined country-club food, like a top-notch crab cake and rockfish with fennel and blood oranges.
Namaste Baltimore
413 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 889-2233, namastebaltimore.com $$, L, D, P
Familiar, moderately priced Indian food in a casual setting. Namaste could be your go-to if you live in the neighborhood and have a craving for chicken tikka masala, are looking for a restaurant that will please vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, or just want a restaurant close enough to walk to on a gorgeous summer evening.
The Nickel Taphouse
1604 Kelly Ave., (443) 869-6240, nickeltaphouse.com/home $$$, BR, D, R
Grab a seat at the convivial bar, order a beer from the bar’s well-curated beverage menu, and go straight for the roasted oysters—you can’t go wrong with any of the five choices.
Petit Louis
4800 Roland Ave., (410) 366-9393, petitlouis.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R
A little slice of Paris in North Baltimore, from the elegant cafe atmosphere and impeccable wine list to the perfect steak frites and duck confit.
Roberto’s Pizzeria Italiana
5616 Newbury St., (443) 742-3034 $, L, D
Mount Washington Village got a casual pizzeria a couple of years ago, and the pizza is great. Go for the Bandiera Italiana—white pizza with ricotta and fresh spinach—or try the vegan pizza, with Sicilian sauce, spinach, cauliflower, onion, pine nuts, and saffron. Wraps and sandwiches too.
Roland Park Bagel Co.
500 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 889-3333, rolandparkbagelcompany.com $, B, L, P
The bagels here get the right crispy-outside/chewy-inside combination to pass muster. Add in great fruit smoothies, sandwiches, salads, and paninis, and you got yourself one of the more pleasant neighborhood bagel places around.
