Johnny’s 4800 Roland Ave., (410) 773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com $$, B, L, D, BR, P, R Cindy Wolf and Tony Foreman’s version of a diner has distinct rooms: one great for pastries and sipping delicious coffee, the other more the setting for a great burger and milkshake. Miss Shirley’s Cafe 513 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 889-5272, missshirleys.com $$, B, L You’ll want to get there early to beat the rush for what may be the best fancy breakfast in town, with lots of Southern-influenced, seafood-filled options, like the crab cake and fried green tomato eggs benedict. Another location is by the Inner Harbor, on Pratt Street. Mt. Washington Tavern 5700 Newbury St., (410) 367-6903, mtwashingtontavern.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R The Tavern serves refined country-club food, like a top-notch crab cake and rockfish with fennel and blood oranges. Namaste Baltimore 413 W. Cold Spring Lane, (410) 889-2233, namastebaltimore.com $$, L, D, P Familiar, moderately priced Indian food in a casual setting. Namaste could be your go-to if you live in the neighborhood and have a craving for chicken tikka masala, are looking for a restaurant that will please vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, or just want a restaurant close enough to walk to on a gorgeous summer evening. The Nickel Taphouse 1604 Kelly Ave., (443) 869-6240, nickeltaphouse.com/home $$$, BR, D, R Grab a seat at the convivial bar, order a beer from the bar’s well-curated beverage menu, and go straight for the roasted oysters—you can’t go wrong with any of the five choices.