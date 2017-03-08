|
Akbar Restaurant
823 N. Charles St., (410) 539-0944, akbar-restaurant.com $$, L, D
Akbar is rightly renowned for its lunch buffet, but if you like it spicy, go ahead, order your own entree. The chana masala is a favorite.
Aloha Sushi and Bar
1218 N. Charles St., (443) 759-8531, facebook.com/alohabaltimore $$, L, D
Aloha offers good and affordable sushi—but it also has a package-goods store that is the only place in the neighborhood to buy beer on a Sunday without paying bar prices. And you can drink it there at small tables, watching sports with an interesting crowd.
B Bistro
1501 Bolton St., (410) 383-8600, b-bistro.com $$$, D, BR, R
Located on a beautiful stretch of Bolton Street in the equally quaint Bolton Hill neighborhood, B offers a rotating menu of farm-to-table offerings that are prepared with a deft touch but deliver bold flavors.
Baby’s on Fire
1010 Morton St., (443) 885-9892, babysonfire.com $, B, L
Not only can you get a good cup of coffee and a sandwich in this Mount Vernon cafe, it’s also a record store.
Ban Thai
340 N. Charles St., (410) 727-7971 $$, L, D
This solid Thai place has a great lunch special. The ambiance is a bit sterile, but the service makes up for it. The tom kha is great.
The Brewer’s Art
1106 N. Charles St., (410) 547-6925, thebrewersart.com $$$, D, R
The upstairs bar at Brewer’s Art has a more elegant feel with plenty of marble and a chandelier hanging over the bar area. Downstairs is decidedly more dark and intimate, with brick walls and tables tucked behind archways and back into corners.
Brew House No. 16
831 N. Calvert St., (410) 659-4084, brewhouseno16.com $$$, D, BR, R
This brewpub opened up in 2015 in a beautiful old firehouse. Admire the space and the massive stainless-steel fermenters as you enjoy locally sourced American dishes fit to soak up the house-made brews.
The Bun Shop
239 W. Read St., (410) 989-2033, facebook.com/thebunshop $, B, L, D
This elegantly gilded coffee shop dedicated to bready street food from around the world was a revelation when it opened. Will it last, we asked. Now, despite the numerous long tables and comfy couches, we can hardly find a seat. And there’s another location downtown on Light Street.
Cafe Andamiro
241 W. Chase St., (443) 453-9314, facebook.com/cafeandamirobmore $$, L, D
Taking its name from the Korean word for “overflowing or bountiful plate of food,” this cafe offers coffee, tea, paninis, salads, and more.
Cazbar
316 N. Charles St., (410) 528-1222, cazbar.pro $$$, L, D
No, it’s not Jazbar, the C was just drawn a little too elaborately. But don’t worry, the food at this sleek Turkish restaurant, while full of exceptionally complex flavors, doesn’t overdo it. The lamb is great.
City Café
1001 Cathedral St., (410) 539-4252, citycafebaltimore.com $$$, L, D, BR
City Café has great lunch and dinner, but its brunch is one of the best, with breakfast burritos, veggie benedict, fried chicken and biscuits, and an amazing bloody mary on weekends with Old Bay around the rim.
David and Dad’s Cafe
115 N. Charles St., (410) 547-0550, davidanddads.com $, BR, L
A convenient option for breakfast or lunch, David and Dad’s has omelets, waffles, wraps, and sandwiches all made to order.
DEVOO
1 W. Biddle St., (443) 869-4933, dimitriolivefarms.com $, L
Get a hefty Greek deli sandwich and stock up on Dimitri Olive Farms’ unfiltered extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegars, and delicious flavored olives while you’re at it.
Dooby’s
802 N. Charles St., (410) 609-3162, doobys.com $$, B, L, D, BR, DV
This coffee shop/bar/restaurant hybrid has won over the hearts and stomachs of the young Mount Vernon set with delectable baked goods, Korean-inspired meals, and a healthy draft menu. Mind the laptop policy.
Dovecote Cafe
2501 Madison Ave., (443) 961-8677, dovecotecafe.com $, B, L, BR
An airy, welcoming coffeehouse in Reservoir Hill. Enjoy a delicious homemade brunch treat, grab a cup of coffee or tea, and feast your eyes on the local art hanging on the wall.
Dukem Ethiopian
1100 Maryland Ave., (410) 385-0318, dukemrestaurant.com $$, L, D
One of the greatest cheap meals in Baltimore. The vegetarian platters are low-priced and bountiful, but the lamb and beef tibs are enough to make carnivores feel like Haile Selassie himself.
The Elephant
924 N. Charles St, (443) 447-7878, theelephantbaltimore.com $$$, D, R
This reboot of the legendary Brass Elephant space offers the classic elegance of the original and a menu of American fare, including entrees and small plates. The Lounge Menu boasts affordable flatbreads, oysters, and wood stone oven-cooked dishes.
Flavor
15 E. Centre St., (443) 563-2279, flavorbaltimore.com $$, D, BR
A small menu of small plates, including chicken liver pâté and beef sliders. The upstairs area is a lesbian lounge on the weekends.
Grille Twelve24
1224 N. Charles St., (410) 617-8990 $, L, D
This casual counter-service eatery pulls inspiration from all over the map for its menu—dining options include American burgers, Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, and Mediterranean gyros and falafel.
The Helmand
806 N. Charles St., (410) 752-0311, helmand.com $$, D
The Helmand is the place to go for a special meal in Baltimore. Aushak (leek ravioli) and mantwo (onion and beef pastry) are standouts on a menu where everything is great. Be sure to get the kaddo borwani appetizer: baby pumpkin pan-fried with a garlic sauce.
HomeSlyce
336 N. Charles St., (443) 501-4000, homeslyce.com $$, L, D
HomeSlyce brings a solid selection of salads, sandwiches, and pizza to Midtown. Also enjoy the titular “slyce”—a pizza rolled up almost like a calzone—in this friendly bar setting, complete with giant TVs, a free pool table, and a downstairs game room.
Iggies
818 N. Calvert St., (410) 528-0818, iggiespizza.com $$, L, D
Iggies has delicious, super-fresh pizzas with house-made mozzarella. No wait staff, so seat yourself, and BYOB, but it has a real family vibe. The staff will also sell you the pizza raw so you can cook it in your own oven—but it would be hard to beat Iggies’.
Indigma
801 N. Charles St., (443) 449-6483, indigmarestaurant.com $$, L, D
Bright colors and interesting presentations of Indian dishes abound. Not just your same old saag paneer. Try the chettinadu chicken with black pepper and lime leaves.
Indochine
1015 N. Charles St., (410) 539-4636 $$, L, D
This pho place does not disappoint. Its meat and vegetarian pho noodles, rice vermicelli, and crispy spring rolls are all we need to satisfy our Vietnamese cravings.
Khun Nine Thai
804 N Charles St, (443) 835-2319, khunninethai.com $$, L, D
A rotating menu specializing in classic Thai dishes: noodle and rice bowls, curries, Thai iced tea, and more.
Kumari
911 N. Charles St., (410) 547-1600 $$, L, D
Great Indian fare, but go for the traditional Nepalese specials if you want to be wowed. Also, some of the best window seats for people-watching in Mount Vernon.
The Land of Kush
840 N. Eutaw St., (410) 225-5874, landofkush.com $, L, D
It takes a confident restaurant to attempt vegan soul food, and The Land of Kush pulls it off better than you would have ever thought possible, with heaping platters of mac and “cheese,” barbecue “ribs,” and smoked collard greens that will have you shaking your head in disbelief.
Lumbini Restaurant
322 N. Charles St., (410) 244-5556, lumbinirestaurant.com $$, L, D
Delicious food, no nonsense, and good service. Great Indian but specializing in Nepalese. When they say spicy, they mean it. And we like that.
Maisy’s
313 N. Charles St., (443) 220-0150, maisysbaltimore.com $$, L, D, BR
Maisy’s is a homey bar, warmed by the brick oven. It’s always hard to decide between the burgers and the brick-oven pizza.
Marie Louise Bistro
904 N. Charles St., (410) 385-9946, marielouisebistrocatering.com $$, B, L, D, BR
This French bistro capitalizes on how much Mount Vernon can feel like a European city. Brunch at one of the tables outside on an autumn Sunday morning is one of the city’s great hidden treasures.
Mick O’Shea’s
328 N. Charles St., (410) 539-7504, mickosheas.com $$, L, D, BR
Great bar, good food. Solid pizzas, burgers, burritos, and amazing shepherd’s pie or bangers and mash. For an Irish pub, the brunch is surprisingly good, and the bar is so convivial you might come in for bangers and a bloody, and wind up sticking around for a few pints.
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., (410) 332-0332, minatosushibar.com $$, L, D
Come to Minato’s sleek, urbane setting for some of the freshest rolls in town—and bring friends. Variety is the key.
Mount Vernon Stable & Saloon
909 N. Charles St., (410) 685-7427, facebook.com/mvstable $$, L, D, BR
A staple in Mount Vernon for more than 30 years, the Stable serves all the food you might crave after knocking back a few drinks—grilled cheese, burgers, baby back ribs, pasta, tacos, and wings are all included on the extensive menu.
Nepal House
920 N. Charles St., (410) 547-0001, nepalhousebaltimore.com $$, L, D
A Himalayan fusion of Nepali, Indian, Bengali, and Pakistani dishes, including tandoori kebabs and Nepali dumplings. Fun fact: The owner, Prem Raja Mahat, is a famous folk singer from Nepal.
NuBohemia
42 W. Biddle St., (919) 408-7723, facebook.com/NuBohemia $, B, L, D
The midtown cafe provides primo espresso plus smoothies, Belgian waffles, oatmeal, and breakfast sandwiches. The cozy basement-level shop is stocked with record players, a well-rounded vinyl collection, books, and magazines.
On the Hill Café
1431 John St., (410) 225-9667, onthehillcafe.com $, B, L, D
This neighborhood restaurant and café is smart to offer it all. Waffles, bagels, or breakfast burritos in the morning; grass-fed burgers, sandwiches, and more specials later in the day.
The Owl Bar
1 E. Chase St., (410) 347-0888, theowlbar.com $$, L, D, BR
Elegant and laid-back is a hard combo to pull off, but the Owl Bar does it in spades. Delicious brick-oven pizzas and heaping helpings of chicken nachos are specialties.
Plates
210 E. Centre St., (443) 453-9139, platesbaltimore.com $$, L, D, BR
Better than you would expect a restaurant located in a Merritt Athletic Club to be. The bartenders are friendly, the atmosphere is laid-back, and the food is casual but well-made.
Poblano Mexican Grill
882 Park Ave., (410) 244-8818, poblanomexicanmd.com $, L, D
Get a filling, portable meal for less than seven bucks—like Chipotle, but better, and locally owned. Have your burrito stuffed with steak, chicken, veggies, fish, or shrimp hot off the grill, topped off with spicy sauce from the salsa bar.
The Prime Rib
1101 N. Calvert St., (410) 539-1804, theprimerib.com $$$, D, R, P
Old-school Baltimore dining at its best, the Prime Rib specializes in steak (of course), but the veal, oysters, and pretty much anything else on the menu are bound to satisfy. And the bar has a great selection of Scotch for that special occasion.
The Room
800 St. Paul St., (443) 438-7889, theroom800.com $, B, L, D
Enjoy the laid back vibes in this space, which is owned by Andre Mazelin. You can enjoy locally brewed beers, locally made bagels, melty paninis, and more.
Ryleigh’s Oyster
1225 Cathedral St., (410) 539-2093, ryleighs.com $$, L, D, BR, R
The third location for the local oyster restaurant serves up delicious seafood both cooked and raw, with a basement bar that has live entertainment several nights a week.
Sammy’s Trattoria
1200 N. Charles St., (410) 837-9999, sammystrattoria.com $$$, L, D, R
Not your standard red-sauce joint, Sammy’s offers exceptional Italian fare in a low-key but nice environment. The duck ravioli will change your life, and the gnocchi is top-notch.
Sascha’s
527 N. Charles St., (410) 539-8880, saschas.com $$, L
This Mount Vernon mainstay is open for lunch, and over the last year has started focusing a bit more on hosting private events in its lovely space.
Sotto Sopra
405 N. Charles St., (410) 625-0534, sottosoprainc.com$$$, L, D, R
In addition to chef Riccardo Bosio’s impeccable northern Italian cuisine, the elegant space is also home to a unique opera night on occasional Sundays.
Stang of Siam
1301 N. Calvert St., (443) 453-9142, stangofsiam.com $$, L, D
This joints ups the ante for Thai restaurants in terms of flavor. The gang ped yang (duck curry) is out of this world, and the drunken noodles make us drool just thinking about them.
Steampunk Alley
227 W. Chase St., (410) 539-4850, facebook.com/steampunkalley $, D
Put on your best steampunk top hat and chow down on Steampunk Alley’s eclectic menu, with everything from alligator bites to bison burgers.
Sugarvale
4 W. Madison St., (410) 609-3162, sugarvalebmore.com $, D
This cozy little basement bar from the team at Dooby’s has solid charcuterie options and dumplings to go with its craft cocktails.
Tavern on the Hill
900 Cathedral St., (410) 230-5400, tavernonthehillmtvernon.com $$, B, L, D
Sandwiches, salads, burgers, pasta, and a dedicated hot dog section flesh out the straightforward menu. The hand-cut fries are outstanding, but the all-day breakfast option, complete with perfect omelets, distinguishes the restaurant’s selection the most. Plus: solid cocktails.
TenTen Ramen
413 N. Charles St., (410) 244-6988, tentenramen.com $$, L, D
This traditional ramen shop serves up Japanese favorites such as miso ramen, tonkotsu-style ramen, and donburi.
Thai Landing
1207 N. Charles St., (410) 727-1234, thailandingmd.com $$, L, D
One of the few local Thai places with clear delineations between levels of spice. Go for the spicy basil noodles and wait for those sinuses to clear right up.
Tio Pepe
10 E. Franklin St., (410) 539-4675, tiopepebaltimore.com $$$, L, D, R
To look at the sign, you might mistake this for a standard Mexican joint. Don’t. First, it’s Spanish, and second, it is ritzy, and we mean both of those in the best possible way. Nearly 50 years in business ensure that Tio Pepe knows how to do it right.
Turp’s Sports Bar
1317 N. Charles St., (410) 347-0349, turpsonline.com $, L, D
You don’t have to like sports to like Turp’s. The burgers with sweet-potato fries are enough to make you a fan, and in the warm months, the outdoor seating provides a perfect perch to watch Charles Street pass.
Two Boots
1203 W. Mount Royal Ave., (410) 625-2668, twoboots.com $, L, D
Yes, Louisiana and Italy look like boots. Yes, they both have awesome food. That’s the idea behind this brightly colored NYC-based pizza joint. It works. And it’s right across the street from the Mount Royal Tavern, so it’s perfect to stumble over to for a crawfish pizza after a bout of day-drinking.
Ware House 518
518 N. Charles St., (443) 869-3381, warehouse518.com $$$, D, BR
Treat yourself to upscale versions of your Southern-food favorites such as Dixie shrimp and grits. The chicken and waffles are a particular hit on the brunch menu.
Wet City
223 W. Chase St., (443) 873-6699, wetcitybrewing.com $$, L, D
Beer is clearly Wet City’s strong suit (and what you should expect for an establishment that named itself after Baltimore’s resistant stance during Prohibition). They also boast a menu of soups, salads, and sandwiches served in a casual setting.
XS
1307 N. Charles St., (410) 468-0002, xsbaltimore.com $$, B, L, D, BR
This four-story establishment is one of the most diverse in Baltimore, serving everything from coffee-shop fare to sushi, and features live DJs.
