TenTen Ramen 413 N. Charles St., (410) 244-6988, tentenramen.com $$, L, D This traditional ramen shop serves up Japanese favorites such as miso ramen, tonkotsu-style ramen, and donburi. Thai Landing 1207 N. Charles St., (410) 727-1234, thailandingmd.com $$, L, D One of the few local Thai places with clear delineations between levels of spice. Go for the spicy basil noodles and wait for those sinuses to clear right up. Tio Pepe 10 E. Franklin St., (410) 539-4675, tiopepebaltimore.com $$$, L, D, R To look at the sign, you might mistake this for a standard Mexican joint. Don’t. First, it’s Spanish, and second, it is ritzy, and we mean both of those in the best possible way. Nearly 50 years in business ensure that Tio Pepe knows how to do it right. Turp’s Sports Bar 1317 N. Charles St., (410) 347-0349, turpsonline.com $, L, D You don’t have to like sports to like Turp’s. The burgers with sweet-potato fries are enough to make you a fan, and in the warm months, the outdoor seating provides a perfect perch to watch Charles Street pass. Two Boots 1203 W. Mount Royal Ave., (410) 625-2668, twoboots.com $, L, D Yes, Louisiana and Italy look like boots. Yes, they both have awesome food. That’s the idea behind this brightly colored NYC-based pizza joint. It works. And it’s right across the street from the Mount Royal Tavern, so it’s perfect to stumble over to for a crawfish pizza after a bout of day-drinking.