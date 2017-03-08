|
The Brewer’s Art
1106 N Charles St., (410) 547-6925, thebrewersart.com
Charm City Meadworks
3511 8th Ave., (443) 961-1072, charmcitymeadworks.com
Diamondback Brewing Company
1215 E. Fort Ave., (443) 388-9626, diamondbackbeer.com
Heavy Seas Beer
4615 Hollins Ferry Road, (410) 247-7822, hsbeer.com
Key Brewing
2500 Grays Rd., (410) 477-2337, keybrewing.com
Monument City Brewing
1 N. Haven St., (443) 529-8131, monumentcitybrewing.com
Oliver Brewing Company
4216 Shannon Dr., (410) 483-3302, oliverbrewingco.com
Peabody Heights Brewery
401 E. 30th St., (410) 467-7837, peabodyheightsbrewery.com
Union Craft Brewing
1700 Union Ave., (410) 467-0290, unioncraftbrewing.com
Waverly Brewing Company
1625 Union Ave., (443) 438-5765, waverlybrewingcompany.com
|
