Local Breweries

The Brewer’s Art

1106 N Charles St., (410) 547-6925, thebrewersart.com

Charm City Meadworks

3511 8th Ave., (443) 961-1072, charmcitymeadworks.com

Diamondback Brewing Company

1215 E. Fort Ave., (443) 388-9626, diamondbackbeer.com

Heavy Seas Beer

4615 Hollins Ferry Road, (410) 247-7822, hsbeer.com

Key Brewing

2500 Grays Rd., (410) 477-2337, keybrewing.com

Monument City Brewing

1 N. Haven St., (443) 529-8131, monumentcitybrewing.com

Oliver Brewing Company

4216 Shannon Dr., (410) 483-3302, oliverbrewingco.com

Peabody Heights Brewery

401 E. 30th St., (410) 467-7837, peabodyheightsbrewery.com

Union Craft Brewing

1700 Union Ave., (410) 467-0290, unioncraftbrewing.com

Waverly Brewing Company

1625 Union Ave., (443) 438-5765, waverlybrewingcompany.com

Goonda Beersmiths at Peabody Heights Brewery

E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper