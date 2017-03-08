Da Mimmo 217 S. High St., (410) 727-6876, damimmo.com $$, L, D, P, R Upscale Italian serving both family specialties and finely executed classics—don’t know into which category the divine lobster tetrazzini falls, but it hardly matters. Dalesio’s 829 Eastern Ave., (410) 539-1965,

dalesios.com $$, L, D, R Unlike some of Little Italy’s options, this Northern Italian-focused mainstay emphasizes flavor over portion size. A favorite for large parties. Germano’s Piattini 300 S. High St., (410) 752-4515, germanospiattini.com $$, L, D, R Get dolled up for a night at Germano’s, especially if you’re seeing one of its many shows, be it cabaret or otherwise. Pair a nice cheese with a cured meat or olive, and then pick an entree from the contemporary Italian menu, like the agnello: grilled baby lamb chops, parmesan, fingerling potatoes, and balsamic. Heavy Seas Alehouse 1300 Bank St., (410) 522-0850, heavyseasalehouse.com $$$, L, D The downtown outpost of the Halethorpe brewery serves up a mix of dressed-up bar food—such as sausage sliders and soft pretzel sticks—and fine cuisine, such as flat-iron steak and housemade garganelli pasta. Beer pairings are suggested for each entree. Open for lunch Friday through Sunday. Isabella’s Brick Oven 221 S. High St., (410) 962-8888,

isabellas.biz $$, L, D This cozy Little Italy eatery arguably bakes up the best pizza in the neighborhood. Crusts have that nice crispy char, the sauce has a little zip, and the toppings are plentiful.