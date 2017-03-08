|
Avenue Market
1700 Pennsylvania Ave., bpmarkets.com/avenue.html
Avenue Market underwent major renovations that cost more than half a million dollars and reopened in 2012 with new vendors, including fresh groceries.
Belvedere Square Market
529 E. Belvedere Ave., belvederesquare.com
This North Baltimore market first opened in 1986 but faltered in the early ’90s after disagreements between the landlord and tenants. But it’s flourished since its grand reopening in 2003, with a varied selection of food vendors (see page 12 for more details about its dining options). Treat your belly bacteria with Hex Ferments’ kraut or kombucha; satisfy your sweet tooth with Pure Chocolate by Jinji.
Broadway Market
1640-41 Aliceanna St., bpmarkets.com/broadway.html
This market on the center of Broadway used to have four long sheds that stretched down to the harbor, but it has since shrunk to one small space with five vendors. Those five vendors include Sophia’s Place, which offers up Polish candies, baked goods, and house-made pierogis and soups to go.
Cross Street Market
1065 S. Charles St., bpmarkets.com/cossstreet.html
After long-term negotiations to shut down this Federal Hill staple so that the market could undergo some redevelopment, the developer pulled out. As of press time, you can still get your fill at places like Nick’s Inner harbor Seafood and Eddie’s Lunch.
Hollins Market
26 S. Arlington Ave., (410) 685-6169, bpmarkets.com/hollins.html
Stock up on meats by stopping at one of the several delis and seafood vendors here. Not into meat? Get something healthier at Custom Salads.
|
Lexington Market
400 W. Lexington St., (410) 685-6169, lexingtonmarket.com
This historic indoor market will undergo massive renovations in the coming years, so take in its bustling, lively atmosphere before construction begins. Eat some Caribbean, Chinese, or Malaysian food, and stock up on groceries, from fresh produce and poultry to pigs’ feet and raccoon. Yes, raccoon.
Mount Vernon Marketplace
520 Park Ave., (888) 897-8849, mtvernonmarketplace.com
One of the newer additions to the indoor markets scene in Baltimore, Mount Vernon Marketplace has an upscale selection of almost 20 vendors. Grab a burger from Between 2 Buns or ramen from Mi and Yu Noodle Bar.
Northeast Market
2101 E. Monument St., bpmarkets.com/northeast.html
Located just east of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, this market is the third largest in the city. Grab some house-made codfish cakes for lunch from Shore’s Fish Market and Carry Out.
R House
301 W. 29th St., (443) 347-3570, R.housebaltimore.com
The new indoor market includes vendors offering American, Korean, Mexican, Japanese, Hawaiian, Mediterranean, and vegetarian fare, plus a full bar, baked goods, and more.
|
E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper