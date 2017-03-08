Avenue Market 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., bpmarkets.com/avenue.html Avenue Market underwent major renovations that cost more than half a million dollars and reopened in 2012 with new vendors, including fresh groceries. Belvedere Square Market 529 E. Belvedere Ave., belvederesquare.com This North Baltimore market first opened in 1986 but faltered in the early ’90s after disagreements between the landlord and tenants. But it’s flourished since its grand reopening in 2003, with a varied selection of food vendors (see page 12 for more details about its dining options). Treat your belly bacteria with Hex Ferments’ kraut or kombucha; satisfy your sweet tooth with Pure Chocolate by Jinji. Broadway Market 1640-41 Aliceanna St., bpmarkets.com/broadway.html This market on the center of Broadway used to have four long sheds that stretched down to the harbor, but it has since shrunk to one small space with five vendors. Those five vendors include Sophia’s Place, which offers up Polish candies, baked goods, and house-made pierogis and soups to go. Cross Street Market 1065 S. Charles St., bpmarkets.com/cossstreet.html After long-term negotiations to shut down this Federal Hill staple so that the market could undergo some redevelopment, the developer pulled out. As of press time, you can still get your fill at places like Nick’s Inner harbor Seafood and Eddie’s Lunch. Hollins Market 26 S. Arlington Ave., (410) 685-6169, bpmarkets.com/hollins.html Stock up on meats by stopping at one of the several delis and seafood vendors here. Not into meat? Get something healthier at Custom Salads.