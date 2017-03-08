Apropoe’s at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront 700 Aliceanna St., (410) 895-1879 $$$, B, L, D Catering primarily to Marriott guests, Apropoe’s features a good crab cake to get them oriented to Baltimore properly. Azumi 725 Aliceanna St., (443) 220-0477, azumirestaurant.com $$$, L, D, R Yes, chef Eiji Takase is flying crabs to Baltimore. Sawagani crabs from the Miyazaki River in Japan, to be specific. There is also bluefin sushi and A-5 Wagyu beef. If you’re feeling like blowing big bucks, get the $120 per person tasting menu and prepare to be wowed. Bagby Pizza Co. 1006 Fleet St., (410) 605-0444, bagbypizzaco.com $$, L, D, P Bagby is rightfully known for its brick-oven pizza (try the spicy shrimp or the prosciutto and goat cheese), but don’t miss its spectacular salads. Bar Vasquez 1425 Aliceanna St., (410) 534-7296, barvasquez.com $$$, D, R Housed in the space that was formerly occupied by Pazo, the people at Bar Vasquez specialize in New World Argentinian cuisine. That means a heavy emphasis on meat, fire, and seasonal ingredients. An on-site bourbon master can help you select just the right one for you. Cava Mezze 1302 Fleet St., (443) 499-9090, cavamezze.com $$, L, D, BR A Greek restaurant where the decor is sleek, the plates are small, and the brunch, for $35, can be bottomless. Get the saganaki and prepare for your server to light a block of cheese, doused with brandy, on fire.