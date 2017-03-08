|
Apropoe’s at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront
700 Aliceanna St., (410) 895-1879 $$$, B, L, D
Catering primarily to Marriott guests, Apropoe’s features a good crab cake to get them oriented to Baltimore properly.
Azumi
725 Aliceanna St., (443) 220-0477, azumirestaurant.com $$$, L, D, R
Yes, chef Eiji Takase is flying crabs to Baltimore. Sawagani crabs from the Miyazaki River in Japan, to be specific. There is also bluefin sushi and A-5 Wagyu beef. If you’re feeling like blowing big bucks, get the $120 per person tasting menu and prepare to be wowed.
Bagby Pizza Co.
1006 Fleet St., (410) 605-0444, bagbypizzaco.com $$, L, D, P
Bagby is rightfully known for its brick-oven pizza (try the spicy shrimp or the prosciutto and goat cheese), but don’t miss its spectacular salads.
Bar Vasquez
1425 Aliceanna St., (410) 534-7296, barvasquez.com $$$, D, R
Housed in the space that was formerly occupied by Pazo, the people at Bar Vasquez specialize in New World Argentinian cuisine. That means a heavy emphasis on meat, fire, and seasonal ingredients. An on-site bourbon master can help you select just the right one for you.
Cava Mezze
1302 Fleet St., (443) 499-9090, cavamezze.com $$, L, D, BR
A Greek restaurant where the decor is sleek, the plates are small, and the brunch, for $35, can be bottomless. Get the saganaki and prepare for your server to light a block of cheese, doused with brandy, on fire.
Charleston
1000 Lancaster St., (410) 332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com $$$, D, R
Executive chef Cindy Wolf has been a finalist for James Beard awards multiple times, and for good reason. Charleston’s menu perches, like Baltimore, on the Mason-Dixon Line between down-home dishes and fine-dining ingredients, preparations, and presentations.
Chiu’s Sushi
608 S. Exeter St., (410) 752-9666, chiussushi.com $$, L, D
Fresh sashimi and hand-rolled sushi, but for something different try the nabe mono (traditional Japanese casseroles). A perfect complement to the traditional environment.
Cinghiale
822 Lancaster St., (410) 547-8282, cgeno.com $$$, D, R
Cinghiale gave Tony Foreman and Cindy Wolf a chance to bring authentic Central and Northern Italian cooking to Baltimore—and they did it with flair.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
720 Aliceanna St., (410) 332-1666, flemingssteakhouse.com $$$, D, R
Known for its expensive and scrumptious steaks and wines, Fleming’s is also home to some surprisingly cheap happy-hour deals. Either way, don’t miss it.
Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant
1000 Lancaster St., (410) 230-9501, gordonbiersch.com $$, L, D, R
Sure, it’s a chain, but this Harbor East joint has seriously good German beer which you might complement with equally tasty cuisine such as the beer-infused mussels or the lobster-and-shrimp mac and cheese.
James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant
616 S. President St., (410) 727-5107, thejamesjoycepub.com $$, L, D, BR
James Joyce became more Irish after he went into a self-imposed, lifelong exile from his home. The same may be said of this authentic Irish pub, where it’s possible to appreciate a pint of Guinness right while scarfing down a delicious sandwich to fuel your next literary endeavor.
Lebanese Taverna
719 S. President St., (410) 244-5533, lebanesetaverna.com $$, L, D
For Middle Eastern food, it’s hard to beat Lebanese Taverna. From the falafel and kabobs to the salmon harra, every bite is mouth-watering.
Loch Bar
240 International Drive, (443) 961-8949, lochbarbaltimore.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R
Enjoy a large raw bar and extensive whiskey menu at this swanky restaurant, located inside the Four Seasons Hotel. If whiskey isn’t your thing, you can also find a wide selection of craft beers and cocktails.
Manchurian Rice Co.
1010 Aliceanna St., (443) 438-3528, manchurianriceco.com $, L, D
This tiny, mostly takeout place is perfect for a pan-Asian lunch on the go. The double-cooked pork is a standout.
Mussel Bar and Grille
1350 Lancaster St., (410) 946-6726, musselbar.com $$$, L, D, BR
The mussels, so big that they’re borderline obscene, are obviously a big draw here, and Mussel Bar and Grille offers five different preparations for them. But don’t skip its upscale comfort food—the kitchen’s house-made tots breathe new life into the starchy side.
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
801 Aliceanna St., (443) 872-0000, theoceanaire.com $$$, D
The Oceanaire may be a national chain, but its seafood sure tastes local, with crab cakes that fall apart when you touch them with your fork (more crab, less filling!). Amazing wine selection and a good happy hour.
Ouzo Bay
1000 Lancaster St., (443) 708-5818, ouzobay.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
High-end Greek fare that is worth the price. The house spreads—including skordalia (garlic dip), tirokafteri (a spicy feta cheese sauce), taramosalata (a dip made from pureed fish roe), and tzatziki (yogurt, dill, and cucumber)—are better than most place’s entrees.
RA Sushi
1390 Lancaster St., (410) 522-3200, rasushi.com/baltimore $$, L, D, R
Not just another high-end Harbor East chain restaurant, RA offers some interesting Japanese fusion dishes in addition to the standard rolls, and it wows with a bit of atmosphere.
Roy’s Restaurant
720 Aliceanna St., (410) 659-0099, roysrestaurant.com $$$, L, D, R
This chain fusion restaurant’s menu, which features prix-fixe and gluten-free options, is seafood heavy with a few sushi offerings and entrees that frequently feature a Hawaiian or Asian vibe.
Taco Fiesta
618 S. Exeter St., (410) 234-3782, tacofiesta.com $, L, D
Amid all of Harbor East’s high-end delights, Taco Fiesta has carved out a niche as the go-to spot for great, fresh Tex-Mex specialties at decent prices. The fish tacos and burritos are great, as are the steak nachos, but the star of the show is the salsa bar, with seven varieties to choose from, along with fresh cilantro, onions, and jalapeños.
Teavolve
1401 Aliceanna St., (410) 522-1907 $, B, L, D
Comfy couches, good Wi-Fi, and a friendly staff make the tea and vittles taste better. Food menu includes crepes and paninis and more, while the drink offerings include coffee, cocktails, and, yes, chai bubble tea.
Ten Ten
1010 Fleet St., (410) 244-6867, bagbys1010.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
An inviting and comfortable bistro that focuses on local sourcing. Fill up on hearty fare, including a solid charcuterie plate and steak frites.
Wit & Wisdom
200 International Drive, (410) 576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com $$$, B, L, D, BR, R
Located inside the Four Seasons, Wit & Wisdom promises “a progressive twist on traditional tavern food.” It’s also a good place to go if you like a well-crafted cocktail or an upscale-yet-reasonably-priced wine selection.
