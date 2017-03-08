13.5% Wine + Food 1117 W. 36th St., (410) 889-1064, 135winebar.com $$, D When Cyrus Keefer took over the kitchen in 2015, 13.5% Wine Bar tacked “Food” onto the end of its name, in honor of the restaurant’s redesigned menu with frequently changing, creative dishes. Kitchen open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Arômes 3520 Chestnut Ave., (410) 235-0035, aromesrestaurant.com $$$, D You have to trust Chef Steve Monnier here—it’s a fixed six-course menu that changes weekly, though you can also choose just three courses for a lower price—but you can believe that all the French and New American-inspired courses here will be intelligently crafted, locally sourced, and utterly delicious. The Arthouse 1115 W. 36th St., (443) 438-7700, thearthousebaltimore.com $$, D With about a dozen pizzas on offer that change seasonally, the Arthouse has cornered the market on the Avenue when it comes to good crust and creative toppings, like the spicy blueberry and Brie. Artifact Coffee 1500 Union Ave., (410) 235-1881, artifactcoffee.com $$, B, L, P The younger sibling of nearby Woodberry Kitchen, Artifact is primarily focused on, unsurprisingly, coffee. Still, the morning and lunch kitchen has table service. Try the egg sandwich or English muffins with jam made from local fruits. Birroteca 1520 Clipper Road, (443) 708-1934, bmorebirroteca.com $$, D, P The “Birro” in Birroteca is a nod to the beer list, which features more than 20 selections on draft and some harder-to-find labels. But the gourmet specialty pizzas—such as the Duck Duck Goose—are what make this spot a favorite for local foodies. Lunch is served on Saturday and Sunday. A second location is in Bel Air.