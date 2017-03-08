|
Big Bad Wolf’s House of Barbeque
5713 Harford Road, (410) 444-6422, bigbadwolfsbbq.com $$, L, D
Barbecue doesn’t have to be rocket science, and this carry-out keeps things simple with its menu of meats, seven sauces, and sides (in addition to offerings of sandwiches and salads). But everything is pretty tasty, so it’s not like picking a particular combination will be easy. For a little local flavor, try the Eastern Shore chicken.
Clementine
5402 Harford Road, (410) 444-1497, clementinebaltimore.com $$, D
The restaurant closed in 2015 to focus solely on catering but reopened its doors last December with a dinner menu boasting comfort food, like Maryland-style pit beef, made from local ingredients, plus local brews and spirits.
Green Onion Market
5500 Harford Road, (410) 444-1718, greenonionmarket.net $$, L, D
The menu at this food market isn’t too big, but the fresh ingredients, which are also sold at the counter, make for tasty salads and sandwiches.
Hamilton Tavern
5517 Harford Road, (410) 426-1930, hamiltontavern.com $$, D, BR
Hamilton Tavern’s cheery service, cozy atmosphere, and delicious, down-to-earth food will make you immediately feel right at home. Try the basil gnocchi, or the crosstown burger—beef topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, and horseradish cheddar.
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Road, (410) 426-3519, kocospub.com $$, L, D, R
Koco’s is a neighborhood institution, and not just because it has been around for so long. The pub food always delivers, but it is the massive crab cake, filled with jumbo lump meat, that ranks among the best in the city and keeps bringing customers back.
Lauraville House
4528 Harford Road, (410) 444-6664, lauravillebbqhouse.com $, L, D, P
Dive-y, with the requisite dive-y food—nachos, burgers, wings—but the highlight here is the barbecue, with tender, hickory-smoked baby-back ribs, brisket, and pulled pork.
Maggie’s Farm
4341 Harford Road, (410) 254-2376, maggiesfarmmd.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
This farm-to-table restaurant has one of the best charcuterie offerings in town and a small menu of rustic dishes that boast seasonal ingredients.
Red Canoe Cafe
4337 Harford Road, (410) 444-4440, redcanoecafe.virb.com $, B, L
Browse in Red Canoe’s bookstore, then order a grilled sandwich or a wrap from its cafe.
Silver Queen Cafe
5429 Harford Road, (443) 345-2020, silverqueencafe.com $$, D, BR, R
A cozy addition to the dining scene in Hamilton, with a small menu of gourmet pizzas and fancy New American entrees.
Taste This
4915 Harford Road, (443) 708-5490, facebook.com/TasteThisBalt $, B, L, D
Comfort food at its finest: pork ribs, baked potatoes loaded with toppings, mac and cheese, and plenty of other down-home soul food dishes to fill you up.
Zeke’s Coffee
4607 Harford Road, (410) 254-0122, zekescoffee.com $, B, L, P
Pop into Zeke’s for a cup of joe, along with a sandwich, bagel, or pastry. If you think you might need some pep in your step to go, make sure to get yourself some fresh ground coffee beans for home.
