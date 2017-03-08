Big Bad Wolf’s House of Barbeque 5713 Harford Road, (410) 444-6422, bigbadwolfsbbq.com $$, L, D Barbecue doesn’t have to be rocket science, and this carry-out keeps things simple with its menu of meats, seven sauces, and sides (in addition to offerings of sandwiches and salads). But everything is pretty tasty, so it’s not like picking a particular combination will be easy. For a little local flavor, try the Eastern Shore chicken. Clementine 5402 Harford Road, (410) 444-1497, clementinebaltimore.com $$, D The restaurant closed in 2015 to focus solely on catering but reopened its doors last December with a dinner menu boasting comfort food, like Maryland-style pit beef, made from local ingredients, plus local brews and spirits. Green Onion Market 5500 Harford Road, (410) 444-1718, greenonionmarket.net $$, L, D The menu at this food market isn’t too big, but the fresh ingredients, which are also sold at the counter, make for tasty salads and sandwiches. Hamilton Tavern 5517 Harford Road, (410) 426-1930, hamiltontavern.com $$, D, BR Hamilton Tavern’s cheery service, cozy atmosphere, and delicious, down-to-earth food will make you immediately feel right at home. Try the basil gnocchi, or the crosstown burger—beef topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, and horseradish cheddar. Koco’s Pub 4301 Harford Road, (410) 426-3519, kocospub.com $$, L, D, R Koco’s is a neighborhood institution, and not just because it has been around for so long. The pub food always delivers, but it is the massive crab cake, filled with jumbo lump meat, that ranks among the best in the city and keeps bringing customers back.