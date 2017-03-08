Food Trucks

Bistro Lunch Box

@bistrolunchbox,
bistrolunchbox.com

Catering to the mobile gourmet, the Lunch Box specializes in fresh, restaurant-quality food. And its gourmet touch extends to six varieties of fries, including Black Truffle Bacon Fondue.

Cruisin’ Cafe

@CruisinCafeLLC

This American-style mobile cafe is best with its lunch-y varieties, such as the wraps and sandwiches. The Crabby Fries are also a favorite.

Flavor Cupcakery

@flavorcupcakery, flavorcupcakery.com/flavor-cupcake-food-truck

Returning in the spring, this dessert truck supplies delicious cupcakes, which were previous winners of “Cupcake Wars.”

Fowl Play

@FowlPlayTruck,
fowlplayfoodtruck.com

Specializes in American favorites, especially its seasoned chicken paired with a secret sauce (which you can buy so you can have it all the time).

The Green Bowl

@bmoregreenbowl, thegreenbowlfoodtruck.com

This Asian/Latin-inspired truck goes green with its biodegradable materials and vegetarian options. Get the bibimbap, a veggie-rich Korean dish topped with sauteed mushrooms (or choices like beef bulgogi if meatless isn’t your thing).

Greek on the Street

@greek_on, facebook.com/pages/Greek-on-the-street

Painted with a deep sky blue and the iconic white-housed cliffs of the Santorini landscape, this truck dishes up classic Greek food.

GrrChe

@GrrChe, grrche.com

Melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese varieties and seafood dishes are the menu here. And if you like your carbs on carbs, and carbs with that, try the sure-to-be-delicious mac and cheese grilled cheese.

Gypsy Queen Cafe

@thegypsytruck, gypsyqueencafe.com

This consistent award winner is known for its meal-sized waffle cones full of crab, crab dip, fries, you name it. Oh, and Old Bay. A year’s worth of Old Bay.

IcedGems

@icedgemsbaking,
icedgemsbaking.com

Never a dull cupcake here with flavors such as apple pie, an ever-rotating menu, and the addition of new creations. Now there are two trucks, so there’s less of an excuse to miss it.

The Jolly Pig

@thejollypig, thejollypig.com

Order one taco as a snack or really chow down on these international pulled-pork taco varieties, including a mean Korean barbecue.

Koco Food Truck

@kocofoodtruck, facebook.com/kocotruck

A Korean-American fusion truck crafting menu items such as the K-Burrito, filled with rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, kimchi, and bulgogi chicken.

Kommie Pig

@kommiepigbbq, kommiepig.com

Get your appetite’s worth with a half rack of ribs or a platter of pulled pork or spicy chicken—both served with two comfort-food sides. Or go cheap with one of Nathan’s hot dogs for $3.

Kooper’s Chowhound

@BRGRwagon,
kooperschowhound.com

Simply the best burger you will get from a food truck—with as few or as many fancy restaurant toppings, like avocado and truffle arugula, as you want. And they’ll remember your name there, too.

Miss Twist

@mstwisticecream, misstwisticecream.com

It’s the soft-serve ice cream and shakes you crave in those sweltering summer months. Get a twist on a cone—or a double.

SlÁinte on Wheels

@slainteonwheels,
slainteonwheels.com

Featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” Sláinte brings its award-winning seafood gumbo and Irish bibimbap to the streets, along with other Irish fare with a Maryland twist.

The Smoking Swine

@TheSmokingSwine,
thesmokingswine.com

Come here for “traditional, no-nonsense BBQ.” And for the pleasure of saying the words “Slap Yo Mama Mac and Cheese”—a three-cheese mac topped with Goldfish crackers.

South Carolina BBQ

@ScCaterers, sccaterers.com

With family barbecue recipes from Charleston, South Carolina, you’re getting the South’s super secret and delicious sauces and seasonings right here in Baltimore.

Sultan Tandoor Food Truck

@SultanFoodTruck,
sultanfoodtruck.com

Serving fresh halal Indian cuisine such as lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala, Sultan gives you an authentic experience, with an Indian-style tandoor used to make naan to order.

Taharka Brothers

@TaharkaBros, taharkabrothers.com

The local ice cream aficionados have been seen taking their ice cream truck out for a spin at Baltimore festivals, serving up distinct flavors like Earl Grey and Honey Graham.

Upslide Down Dave

@UpslidedownDave, facebook.com/Upslidedown-Dave-117827391737507/

Is there anything better than sliders? We don’t think so. Get a lot and get ’em hot.

E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper