Bistro Lunch Box
@bistrolunchbox,
Catering to the mobile gourmet, the Lunch Box specializes in fresh, restaurant-quality food. And its gourmet touch extends to six varieties of fries, including Black Truffle Bacon Fondue.
Cruisin’ Cafe
@CruisinCafeLLC
This American-style mobile cafe is best with its lunch-y varieties, such as the wraps and sandwiches. The Crabby Fries are also a favorite.
Flavor Cupcakery
@flavorcupcakery, flavorcupcakery.com/flavor-cupcake-food-truck
Returning in the spring, this dessert truck supplies delicious cupcakes, which were previous winners of “Cupcake Wars.”
Fowl Play
@FowlPlayTruck,
Specializes in American favorites, especially its seasoned chicken paired with a secret sauce (which you can buy so you can have it all the time).
The Green Bowl
@bmoregreenbowl, thegreenbowlfoodtruck.com
This Asian/Latin-inspired truck goes green with its biodegradable materials and vegetarian options. Get the bibimbap, a veggie-rich Korean dish topped with sauteed mushrooms (or choices like beef bulgogi if meatless isn’t your thing).
Greek on the Street
@greek_on, facebook.com/pages/Greek-on-the-street
Painted with a deep sky blue and the iconic white-housed cliffs of the Santorini landscape, this truck dishes up classic Greek food.
GrrChe
@GrrChe, grrche.com
Melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese varieties and seafood dishes are the menu here. And if you like your carbs on carbs, and carbs with that, try the sure-to-be-delicious mac and cheese grilled cheese.
Gypsy Queen Cafe
@thegypsytruck, gypsyqueencafe.com
This consistent award winner is known for its meal-sized waffle cones full of crab, crab dip, fries, you name it. Oh, and Old Bay. A year’s worth of Old Bay.
IcedGems
@icedgemsbaking,
Never a dull cupcake here with flavors such as apple pie, an ever-rotating menu, and the addition of new creations. Now there are two trucks, so there’s less of an excuse to miss it.
The Jolly Pig
@thejollypig, thejollypig.com
Order one taco as a snack or really chow down on these international pulled-pork taco varieties, including a mean Korean barbecue.
Koco Food Truck
@kocofoodtruck, facebook.com/kocotruck
A Korean-American fusion truck crafting menu items such as the K-Burrito, filled with rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, kimchi, and bulgogi chicken.
Kommie Pig
@kommiepigbbq, kommiepig.com
Get your appetite’s worth with a half rack of ribs or a platter of pulled pork or spicy chicken—both served with two comfort-food sides. Or go cheap with one of Nathan’s hot dogs for $3.
Kooper’s Chowhound
@BRGRwagon,
Simply the best burger you will get from a food truck—with as few or as many fancy restaurant toppings, like avocado and truffle arugula, as you want. And they’ll remember your name there, too.
Miss Twist
@mstwisticecream, misstwisticecream.com
It’s the soft-serve ice cream and shakes you crave in those sweltering summer months. Get a twist on a cone—or a double.
SlÁinte on Wheels
@slainteonwheels,
Featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” Sláinte brings its award-winning seafood gumbo and Irish bibimbap to the streets, along with other Irish fare with a Maryland twist.
The Smoking Swine
@TheSmokingSwine,
Come here for “traditional, no-nonsense BBQ.” And for the pleasure of saying the words “Slap Yo Mama Mac and Cheese”—a three-cheese mac topped with Goldfish crackers.
South Carolina BBQ
@ScCaterers, sccaterers.com
With family barbecue recipes from Charleston, South Carolina, you’re getting the South’s super secret and delicious sauces and seasonings right here in Baltimore.
Sultan Tandoor Food Truck
@SultanFoodTruck,
Serving fresh halal Indian cuisine such as lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala, Sultan gives you an authentic experience, with an Indian-style tandoor used to make naan to order.
Taharka Brothers
@TaharkaBros, taharkabrothers.com
The local ice cream aficionados have been seen taking their ice cream truck out for a spin at Baltimore festivals, serving up distinct flavors like Earl Grey and Honey Graham.
Upslide Down Dave
@UpslidedownDave, facebook.com/Upslidedown-Dave-117827391737507/
Is there anything better than sliders? We don’t think so. Get a lot and get ’em hot.
E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper