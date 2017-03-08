Bistro Lunch Box @bistrolunchbox,

bistrolunchbox.com Catering to the mobile gourmet, the Lunch Box specializes in fresh, restaurant-quality food. And its gourmet touch extends to six varieties of fries, including Black Truffle Bacon Fondue. Cruisin’ Cafe @CruisinCafeLLC This American-style mobile cafe is best with its lunch-y varieties, such as the wraps and sandwiches. The Crabby Fries are also a favorite. Flavor Cupcakery @flavorcupcakery, flavorcupcakery.com/flavor-cupcake-food-truck Returning in the spring, this dessert truck supplies delicious cupcakes, which were previous winners of “Cupcake Wars.” Fowl Play @FowlPlayTruck,

fowlplayfoodtruck.com Specializes in American favorites, especially its seasoned chicken paired with a secret sauce (which you can buy so you can have it all the time). The Green Bowl @bmoregreenbowl, thegreenbowlfoodtruck.com This Asian/Latin-inspired truck goes green with its biodegradable materials and vegetarian options. Get the bibimbap, a veggie-rich Korean dish topped with sauteed mushrooms (or choices like beef bulgogi if meatless isn’t your thing). Greek on the Street @greek_on, facebook.com/pages/Greek-on-the-street Painted with a deep sky blue and the iconic white-housed cliffs of the Santorini landscape, this truck dishes up classic Greek food. GrrChe @GrrChe, grrche.com Melt-in-your-mouth grilled cheese varieties and seafood dishes are the menu here. And if you like your carbs on carbs, and carbs with that, try the sure-to-be-delicious mac and cheese grilled cheese. Gypsy Queen Cafe @thegypsytruck, gypsyqueencafe.com This consistent award winner is known for its meal-sized waffle cones full of crab, crab dip, fries, you name it. Oh, and Old Bay. A year’s worth of Old Bay. IcedGems @icedgemsbaking,

icedgemsbaking.com Never a dull cupcake here with flavors such as apple pie, an ever-rotating menu, and the addition of new creations. Now there are two trucks, so there’s less of an excuse to miss it. The Jolly Pig @thejollypig, thejollypig.com Order one taco as a snack or really chow down on these international pulled-pork taco varieties, including a mean Korean barbecue. Koco Food Truck @kocofoodtruck, facebook.com/kocotruck A Korean-American fusion truck crafting menu items such as the K-Burrito, filled with rice, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, kimchi, and bulgogi chicken. Kommie Pig @kommiepigbbq, kommiepig.com Get your appetite’s worth with a half rack of ribs or a platter of pulled pork or spicy chicken—both served with two comfort-food sides. Or go cheap with one of Nathan’s hot dogs for $3. Kooper’s Chowhound @BRGRwagon,

kooperschowhound.com Simply the best burger you will get from a food truck—with as few or as many fancy restaurant toppings, like avocado and truffle arugula, as you want. And they’ll remember your name there, too. Miss Twist @mstwisticecream, misstwisticecream.com It’s the soft-serve ice cream and shakes you crave in those sweltering summer months. Get a twist on a cone—or a double. SlÁinte on Wheels @slainteonwheels,

slainteonwheels.com Featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” Sláinte brings its award-winning seafood gumbo and Irish bibimbap to the streets, along with other Irish fare with a Maryland twist. The Smoking Swine @TheSmokingSwine,

thesmokingswine.com Come here for “traditional, no-nonsense BBQ.” And for the pleasure of saying the words “Slap Yo Mama Mac and Cheese”—a three-cheese mac topped with Goldfish crackers. South Carolina BBQ @ScCaterers, sccaterers.com With family barbecue recipes from Charleston, South Carolina, you’re getting the South’s super secret and delicious sauces and seasonings right here in Baltimore. Sultan Tandoor Food Truck @SultanFoodTruck,

sultanfoodtruck.com Serving fresh halal Indian cuisine such as lamb vindaloo and chicken tikka masala, Sultan gives you an authentic experience, with an Indian-style tandoor used to make naan to order. Taharka Brothers @TaharkaBros, taharkabrothers.com The local ice cream aficionados have been seen taking their ice cream truck out for a spin at Baltimore festivals, serving up distinct flavors like Earl Grey and Honey Graham. Upslide Down Dave @UpslidedownDave, facebook.com/Upslidedown-Dave-117827391737507/ Is there anything better than sliders? We don’t think so. Get a lot and get ’em hot.