|
8Ball Meatball
814 South Broadway, (443) 759-5315, 8ballmeatball.com $$, L, D, BR
This restaurant specializes in meatballs—on sandwiches, on salads, or by themselves. Customers can pick classic meatballs made with beef, pork, and veal as well as chicken meatballs, spicy pork meatballs, or even a vegetarian option. They also serve large and small brunch plates, a variety of desserts, beer, wine, and cocktails.
Abbey Burger Bistro Fells Point
811 S. Broadway, (410) 522-1428, abbeyburgerbistro.com $, L, D
The soccer-loving pub in Federal Hill opened its Fells Point location in 2016, featuring the same build-a-burger checklist with less conventional options—bison, anyone?
The Admiral’s Cup
1647 Thames St., (410) 534-5555, theadmiralscup.com $$, L, D
This waterfront restaurant pleases patrons with a menu that Fells Point tourists and locals alike are after. Check out the crab mac and cheese and rockfish and chips.
Ale Mary’s
1939 Fleet St., (410) 276-2044, alemarys.com $$, L, D, BR
A dollar goes a long way on food here—huge entrees and lots of rib-sticking sides, including a wide array of tater tots. Lunch on weekends.
Alexander’s Tavern
710 S. Broadway, (410) 522-0000, alexanderstavern.com $$, L, D, BR
The tater tot menu kills, but the full weight of the offerings—including burgers, steaks, and crab cakes—will satisfy a gourmand.
|
Barcocina
1629 Thames St., (410) 563-8800, barcocina.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
Barcocina provides a great view of Broadway pier and across the water into Locust Point. The Mexican-inspired cuisine extends to unconventional dessert empanadas and tacos, including grilled Jamaican jerk fish and mushroom tinga.
Bertha’s
734 S. Broadway, (410) 327-5795, berthas.com $$$, L, D, R
Serving mussels for years, this place knows its way around a stick of butter, a bottle of sherry, and a spice rack—who knew chicken livers could be so good?
The Black Olive
814 S. Bond St., (410) 276-7141, theblackolive.com $$$, L, D, R
The specialty here is grilled whole fresh fish with the house sauce. Most diners select their own catch or go with the catch of the day. A recommended alternative is the kakavia, an amazing Greek stew.
Blue Moon Café
1621 Aliceanna St., (410) 522-3940, bluemoonbaltimore.com $, B, L, D
There’s a reason for the line out front whenever this place is open—it’s strictly breakfast food, done with delicious creativity. Especially known for its Captain Crunch French toast. Open 24 hours on the weekend.
Bond Street Social
901 S. Bond St., (443) 449-6234, bondstreetsocial.com $$, D, BR, R
Shared dishes run the gamut, from spicy lobster rangoon and baked Brie pockets to pulled duck confit arepas and seared tuna. Cocktails get at least equal billing at this semi-swanky meet market.
|
Brick Oven Pizza
800 S. Broadway, (410) 563-1600, boppizza.com $$, L, D
Outstanding pizza with a light crust, but this spot doesn’t slouch when it comes to wraps and pasta either.
Canèla
1801 E. Lombard St., (443) 708-2562, facebook.com/CanelaBaltimore $, B, L
A cafe and deli serving Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches, salads, soups, coffee, and smoothies.
Cinco De Mayo
1718 Eastern Ave., (410) 537-5042 $, L, D
Authentic Mexican cuisine. This place forgoes a lot of the bells and whistles you might find at other places, and focuses on the good stuff.
Darbar
1911 Aliceanna St., (410) 563-8008, darbarbaltimore.com $$, L, D
A destination for good Indian food, from perennials such as chicken tikka masala and saag paneer to the benghan aftab, a fried eggplant specialty.
Dogwatch Tavern
709 S. Broadway, (410) 276-6030, dogwatchtavern.com $, L, D
Respectable pub grub, with excellent soups and pulled pork fries that’ll bring you back.
|
Duda’s Tavern
1600 Thames St., (410) 276-9719, facebook.com/dudastavern $$, L, D
Crab cakes, yes, and a full array of tasty options, but for those looking to drop some cash, try the stupendous Bay Pilot Seafood Medley, which is totally worth it.
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave., (410) 558-1914, ekibenbaltimore.com $$, L, D
Ekiben expanded from a cart at the weekly Fells Point Farmers Market to the brick-and-mortar spot they currently inhabit. Go for healthy portions of the steamed buns we awarded Best of Baltimore 2016.
Fells Point Tavern
1606 Thames St., (410) 276-4700, fellspointtavern.com $$, L, D, BR, R
The owners of what used to be Kali’s Court reopened this spot as Fells Point Tavern last summer with a focus on sharable snacks, upscale (but still pretty affordable) bar fare, local brews, and live music.
The Greene Turtle
718-722 S. Broadway, (410) 342-4222, thegreeneturtle.com $$, L, D
It’s a big menu from a big outfit (with more than 40 locations in seven states and Washington, D.C.), so expect plentiful drinking grub.
Henninger’s Tavern
1812 Bank St., (410) 342-2172, henningerstavern.com $$$, D
OK, so, Gruyere-and-leek bread pudding with a Cornish game hen and a side of jus-soaked haricot verte. Just go and see the rest yourself.
|
Hungry Andy’s
629 S. Broadway, (410) 558-1869, hungryandysbaltimore.com $, L, D
Everything you expect from a deli—subs, wings, cheese steaks, hot dogs, barbecue—only tastier.
Jimmy’s Restaurant
801 S. Broadway, (410) 327-3273 $, B, L
Baltimore’s platonic ideal of a breakfast joint also offers T-bones and New York strips, a full menu of subs and sandwiches, and burgers and hot dogs. Plus, pretty damn cold beer.
Johnny Rad’s $$, L, D, BR
|
Kooper’s Tavern
1702 Thames St., (410) 563-5423, kooperstavern.com $$, L, D, BR
A wide variety of good burgers every day, as well as flatbreads, nachos, and truffle fries with other locations in Lutherville-Timonium and Jacksonville.
Lobo
1900 Aliceanna St., (410) 327-0303, lobofellspoint.com $$, L, D
This relaxing neighborhood spot offers lots of snacking by way of a variety of soups, salads, charcuterie, sandwiches, and desserts. Also offers an extensive beer list and cocktail options.
Louisiana Restaurant
1708 Aliceanna St., (410) 327-2610, louisianasrestaurant.com $$$, D
An old-school white-tablecloth vibe with cuisine that brings a little bit of New Orleans to Fells Point.
Mare Nostrum Restaurant
716 S. Broadway, (410) 327-6173
$$, L, D
The fish at this Mediterranean and Turkish restaurant is flown in from the Aegean Sea. Environmentally friendly? Not exactly. Divinely fresh? Oh yeah.
Max’s Taphouse
737 S. Broadway, (410) 675-6297, maxs.com $$, L, D
The place is all about the beer and has easily the widest selection in town, with more than 100 rotating taps and more than 1,500 bottled varieties. It serves what goes well with it: Dense burgers, wraps, chicken, and deep-fried delectables with dips.
|
Modern Cook Shop
901 S. Wolfe St., (443) 627-8032, moderncookshop.com $$, B, L, D, BR, R
Small bites up to large plates. The spot includes a bar, charcuterie counter, bakery, and market, and offers cooking classes and workshops.
Nanami Café
907 S. Ann St., (410) 327-9400, nanamicafe907.com $$, L, D
Fresh, bountiful, and comparably affordable—three good reasons why this is a destination for sushi-philes, the fourth being that it has outdoor seating overlooking the harbor.
No. 1 Taste
224 S. Broadway, (410) 732-2288, numberonetaste.com $, L, D
Plain ol’ Chinese takeout for sure, though it’s the best of that sort in Fells and the portions are more than generous.
One-Eyed Mike’s
708 S. Bond St., (410) 327-0445, oneeyedmikes.com $$$, L, D, BR
Separate from the boozing boom of Fells bars, One-Eyed Mike’s hides among some rowhouses on Bond and offers up an unexpected selection of wines and interesting bar food like cottage pie and lobster BLTs.
Papi’s Tacos
1703 Aliceanna St., (410) 299-8480, papistacosfells.com $, L, D, BR
Started by Charlie Gjerde and Carrie Podles, this is a hip-enough riff on Mexican with options like lobster or chorizo tacos and a “mission” style burrito.
|
Penny Black
1800 Thames St., (410) 617-0580, pennyblackbaltimore.com $$, L, D
Home to seafood staples such as crab cakes, mussels, calamari, clams, and shrimp, as well as sandwiches, soups, and more.
Peter’s Inn
504 S. Ann St., (410) 675-7313, petersinn.com $$$, D
The remarkably creative and adventurous menu (the things one can do with a parsnip!) changes weekly, but some things—the filet mignon/New York strip option, and the famously delicious salad-and-garlic-bread combo—are staples. Among the best bets in Baltimore dining.
Pierpoint Restaurant
1822 Aliceanna St., (410) 675-2080, pierpointrestaurant.com $$$, D, BR, P, R
Into the locavore thing way before it became cool, Pierpoint has Maryland cuisine with an imaginative, contemporary twist.
The Point in Fells
1738 Thames St., (410) 327-7264, thepointinfells.com $$, L, D, BR, R
The kitchen knows what it’s doing here and serves its eclectic menu to both the fancy and the grubby with style.
Points South Latin Kitchen
1640 Thames St., (443) 563-2018, pointssouthbaltimore.com $$$, D, BR
Points South serves upscale Latin American fare, including ceviche and pupusas along with an impressive selection of cocktails.
|
Red Star Bar & Grill
906 S. Wolfe St., (410) 675-0212, redstarbar.us $$, L, D, BR, P
Burgers, pizza, wraps, and a huge selection of creative, filling salads, all done with a flair that pairs well with the smartly curated wines, beers, and specialty cocktails.
Riptide By the Bay
1718 Thames St., (410) 732-3474, riptidebythebay.net $$$, L, D, R
This noted crab house has a loud and boozy downstairs and a more pleasant upstairs, so everybody’s welcome. Make sure you try the seafood chowder.
Ryder’s
1901 Gough St., (443) 869-2439, facebook.com/Ryder1901 $$, L, D, BR
Gastropub fare from “Food Network Star” contestant Malcolm Mitchell. Signature cocktails, small and large plates, salads, and more.
Rye
1639 Thames St., (443) 438-3296, ryebaltimore.com $$, D
Having outgrown their spot on Broadway, Rye reopened in the building that used to house Leadbetters last fall. As of press time, Rye is still finishing up their kitchen, but soon you can expect a menu of light fare and delicate noshes to complement the innovative cocktails.
Salt
2127 E. Pratt St., (410) 276-5480, salttavern.com $$$, D, R
The setting at Salt is cosmopolitan but not pretentious. That goes ditto for the food, which offers sophistication without preciousness. Plus, their duck fat fries are out of this world.
|
Sip & Bite
2200 Boston St., (410) 675-7077, sipandbite.com $, B, L, D
Round-the-clock dining with a rock ’n roll attitude and possibly Mobtown’s most extensive menu.
SlÁinte
1700 Thames St., (410) 563-6600, slaintepub.com $$, B, L, D
The Irish aren’t always known for the quality of their food (well, maybe except for breakfast, if you’re into those puddings), but Sláinte is. And if you’re a fan of rest-of-the-world football or rugby, you’ll find yourself here to watch matches anyway.
Sticky Rice
1634 Aliceanna St., (443) 682-8243, bmoresticky.com $$, L, D
The sushi/sashimi experience is worth the visit, but fill out the meal with those extra-special sticky balls and tater tots.
Stuggy’s
809 S. Broadway, (410) 327-0228, stuggys.com $, L, D
The best-dressed dogs in town, hands down, and superior hand-cut fries to boot.
Thames Street Oyster House
1728 Thames St., (443) 449-7726, thamesstreetoysterhouse.com $$$, L, D, R
Fresh seafood dishes done in a New England style, with a relaxed atmosphere and knowledgeable service. The Maryland crab soup with short rib is not to be missed. Raw bar open late.
|
Todd Conner’s
700 S. Broadway, (410) 537-5005, toddconners.com $$, L, D, BR
Go for the daily drink and chef’s specials, in addition to the regular menu that ranges from such standards as wings and cheesesteaks to boudin balls and fried goat cheese.
Tortilleria Sinaloa
1716 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-3741, tortilleria-sinaloa.com $, B, L, D
Easily the best corn tortillas in town, and once those tortillas are filled with perfectly seasoned fresh fish, fresh chunky guacamole, and salsa, possibly the best tacos in the world.
Twist
723 S. Broadway, (410) 522-4000, twistfellspoint.com $$, B, L, D, BR
Twist says it’s Mediterranean, but the American sandwiches are really the highlight of its menu.
V-NO Wine Bar
905 S. Ann St., (410) 342-8466, v-no.com $, L, D
Nuts, cheeses, pâté, and cured meats to complement the wine—all while cozying up in the year-round (with blankets) outdoor seating. Lunch Friday-Sunday.
Water for Chocolate
1841 E. Lombard St., (410) 675-7778, waterforchocolate.com $$, B, L, D, BR
This cozy Upper Fells spot suffered from a fire in 2015, but residents and frequent customers banded together to raise money to restore the business—a testament to how loved its Southern comfort food is.
|
Waterfront Hotel
1710 Thames St., (410) 537-5055, waterfronthotel.us $$, L, D, BR
The pub-like atmosphere belies the quality of the food, which is a considerable cut above your average Fells Point bar fare, especially the pork belly tacos and barbecue.
Waterfront Kitchen
1417 Thames St., (443) 681-5310, waterfrontkitchen.com $$, L, D, BR, R
Very special farm-to-table surf and turf with a few vegetarian options, too. It’s all served with a spectacular view overlooking the harbor.
The Wharf Rat
801 S. Ann St., (410) 276-8304, thewharfrat.com $, L, D
Pretty impressive food spread, given that the bartenders cook right there behind the bar. Recommended: the fish and chips.
Woody’s Cantina
821 S. Broadway, (410) 563-6800, woodyscantinabaltimore.com $$, L, D, BR
Formerly Woody’s Rum Bar, this Fells Point waterfront now focuses on the holy duo of tacos and tequila. Open for lunch/brunch on the weekends.
|
Belvedere Square
Canton / Highlandtown
Indoor Markets
Charles Village / Waverly
Counties
Downtown
Federal Hill
Fells Point
Hamilton
Food Trucks
Hampden / Woodberry
Harbor East
Little Italy
Local Breweries
Mount Vernon / Bolton Hill / Reservoir Hill
Remington / Station North / Penn north
Roland Park
South Baltimore / Locust Point
Farmers Markets
Eat 2017 Home
E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper