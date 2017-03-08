Red Star Bar & Grill 906 S. Wolfe St., (410) 675-0212, redstarbar.us $$, L, D, BR, P Burgers, pizza, wraps, and a huge selection of creative, filling salads, all done with a flair that pairs well with the smartly curated wines, beers, and specialty cocktails. Riptide By the Bay 1718 Thames St., (410) 732-3474, riptidebythebay.net $$$, L, D, R This noted crab house has a loud and boozy downstairs and a more pleasant upstairs, so everybody’s welcome. Make sure you try the seafood chowder. Ryder’s 1901 Gough St., (443) 869-2439, facebook.com/Ryder1901 $$, L, D, BR Gastropub fare from “Food Network Star” contestant Malcolm Mitchell. Signature cocktails, small and large plates, salads, and more. Rye 1639 Thames St., (443) 438-3296, ryebaltimore.com $$, D Having outgrown their spot on Broadway, Rye reopened in the building that used to house Leadbetters last fall. As of press time, Rye is still finishing up their kitchen, but soon you can expect a menu of light fare and delicate noshes to complement the innovative cocktails. Salt 2127 E. Pratt St., (410) 276-5480, salttavern.com $$$, D, R The setting at Salt is cosmopolitan but not pretentious. That goes ditto for the food, which offers sophistication without preciousness. Plus, their duck fat fries are out of this world.