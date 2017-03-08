|
&pizza
1201 S. Charles St., (443) 341-1016, andpizza.com $$, L, D
Part of a gourmet chain that also has locations in Washington, D.C.; Pennsylvania; New York; and Virginia. They boast organic dough, MSG-free products, and no high-fructose corn syrup. Diners can also try their dessert pizzas and housemade craft sodas.
The Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St., (443) 453-9698, abbeyburgerbistro.com $$, L, D
The slightly Harry Potter-esque atmosphere doesn’t detract from this thoroughly American eatery, which offers a build-your-own burger checklist. Highlights: bison, pretzel rolls, Guinness cheddar, crab dip, and herb yogurt. Locations in Fells Point and Ocean City, too.
Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., (410) 727-7482, babaskitchen.net $, L, D
The charming mint-green corner café is helmed by a CFO—chief falafel officer—who dishes up some of the best falafel in the city at a more-than-reasonable price. Look for the zucchini fries.
Banditos Bar & Kitchen
1118 S. Charles St., (443) 835-1517, banditosbk.com $$, L, D, BR
Burritos, tacos, queso fundido, wings, and much more on the Californian-Mexican blend of a menu, as well as tequila-heavy drinks.
Blue Agave Restaurante y Tequileria
1032 Light St., (410) 576-3938, blueagaverestaurant.com $$, L, D, R
The most refined of Fed Hill’s Mexican offerings—but lest you get the wrong impression, there’s plenty of energy in the exposed-brick dining room.
Blue Moon Too
1024 Light St., (443) 759-4907, bluemoonbaltimore.com $, B, L
Blue Moon Cafe’s second location offers its French toast, specialty pancakes, and omelets without the hassle of fighting your way to the original Fells Point location.
Bookmakers Cocktail Club
31 E. Cross St., (443) 438-4039, bookmakersbaltimore.com $$$, D, BR, R
Bookmakers is far more high-end than most of its neighbors. Go for its impressive list of handcrafted cocktails, stay for the upscale American cuisine—think fried frog legs rather than Buffalo wings.
Brothers Sushi
1035 S. Charles St., (410) 837-9888, brotherssushi.com $$, L, D
Order sushi a la carte or trust the chef’s choice of sushi with its sushi bar entrees. For those not into raw fish, Brothers Sushi also offers noodles, fried rice, and teriyaki entrees, as well as bento boxes for both lunch and dinner.
El Pollo Real
1101 Light St., (443) 759-4193, elpollorealrestaurant.com $$, L, D
Fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie chicken with some Peruvian specialties. But if quesadillas or subs are more your style, don’t worry, it offers those, too.
Encantada
800 Key Highway, (410) 752-1000, encantadabaltimore.com/home $$$, L, D, BR, R
A vegetable-focused restaurant located on the third floor of the American Visionary Art Museum. This airy, brightly decorated space offers small vegetable-based plates that are ideal for passing around the table.
Fat Larry’s
1026 S. Charles St., (443) 759-7302, fatlarrys.net $, L, D
Cheese steaks, chicken steaks, and hoagies. Open until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, in case you need some meat and carbs to soak up the alcohol in your stomach.
Felici Café
1035 Light St., (443) 388-9692, felicicafe.com $, L, D
One of the healthier dining options in the neighborhood with greens available in salad form or liquid form via one of the café’s smoothies or juices.
Grilled Cheese & Co.
1036 Light St., (410) 244-6333, ilovegrilledcheese.com $, L, D
All the variations on the classic comfort-food sandwich you could hope for. Other locations in Catonsville, Sykesville, and Gambrills.
Himalayan Bistro
1030 Light St., (443) 708-3157, bistrohimalayan.com $$, L, D
Featuring Nepalese and Indian cuisine, Himalayan Bistro’s menu includes ample choices for vegetarians in addition to classics such as chicken tikka masala, tandoori chicken, naan, and others.
Harborque
1125 S. Charles St., (410) 685-7675, harborque.com $$, L, D
A rare, in-the-city-limits Carolina-style barbecue hub. They pile the meat—be it pulled pork, pit beef, or pit ham—high on the sesame seed-covered bun. Park in the West Street Garage—the first hour is free.
Home Maid
1400 Key Highway, (443) 759-8033, homemaidbrunch.com $$, B, BR
Southern-inspired breakfast and brunch fare like biscuits and chicken and waffles. Owners say everything is made in-house, following their “small-batch” philosophy, meaning they only make enough food to serve 15 to 20 people at a time.
HomeSlyce
1741 Light St., (443) 501-4000, homeslyce.com $$, D
A solid selection of salads, sandwiches (try the Three Little Pigs), pizza, and the titular “slyce”—a pizza rolled up almost like a calzone. Lunch Thursday-Sunday. Additional locations in Mount Vernon, Canton, and Columbia in Howard County.
The Local Fry
21 E. Cross St., (410) 244-1283, thelocalfry.com $, L, D
House-made fries here are elevated from a side dish to the centerpiece: French fries are loaded with plenty of toppings to make a full meal. If deep-fried spuds aren’t your style, there are rice bowls, banh mi sandwiches, and wings, too. Open for lunch Thursday through Sunday.
MaGerk’s Pub And Grill
1061 S. Charles St., (410) 576-9230, magerks.com/federalhill $, L, D
Try the immense roast beef club, which delivers that painfully full feeling for cheap, at this Cross
Street staple. Locations in Bel Air; Fort Washington, and Horshaw, PA.
Matsuri
1105 S. Charles St., (410) 752-8561, matsuri.us $$, L, D
Order the bento box to sample this Japanese restaurant’s house salad, miso soup, and sushi or teriyaki offerings.
Metropolitan Coffeehouse and Wine Bar
902 S. Charles St., (410) 234-0235, metrobalto.com $$, B, L, D, BR
Few places as nice as this dark-stained wooden bar serve hot breakfasts every weekday; off that menu, try the Mexican omelet with the chorizo. Order appetizers later in the day, particularly the fried goat cheese.
Mi & Yu Noodle Bar
1016 S. Charles St., (443) 388-9295, miandyunoodlebar.com $$, L, D
Unpretentious space with only a couple of noodle bowls on the menu. But while the options are limited, they’re seriously hearty, with different noodles and the option of adding extra protein available. Location in Mount Vernon, too.
Mother’s Federal Hill Grille
1113 S. Charles St., (410) 244-8686, mothersgrille.com $$, L, D, BR, P
Wedge past the clusters of rowdy twentysomethings to order from the menu of bar food: potent Buffalo shrimp, Adam’s Cheesesteak, a filet-and-shrimp Caesar salad, and more than a dozen types of wings. Other locations in Timonium and Arnold.
No Way Jose Café
38 E. Cross St., (410) 752-2837, nowayjosecafe.com $$, L, D, BR
Down-to-earth and festive, No Way Jose serves up authentic Mexican fare—street corn with queso fresco and chicken taquitos are two good examples. Open for lunch Friday through Sunday.
Nobles Bar and Grill
1024 S. Charles St., (410) 727-1355, noblesbarandgrill.com $, BR, D
Though one might be more in the mood for a liquid diet when in Nobles, the kitchen whips up some delicious, greasy grub to sop up booze.
Outpost American Tavern
1032 Riverside Ave., (443) 388-9113, theoutpostbaltimore.com $$, L, D, BR
Formerly known as Porter’s Pub , this spot now serves elevated (read: fancy) American cuisine cooked up by Top Chef alum Jesse Sandlin.
Regi’s American Bistro
1002 Light St., (410) 539-7344, regisamericanbistro.com $$, L, D, BR, R
Order a great rendition of bacon-brie-and-Parmesan tots at this longstanding Federal Hill haunt. Or go with something more substantial, such as the Eastern Shore pasta with crab, shrimp, corn, and tomatoes.
Ropewalk Tavern
1209 S. Charles St., (410) 727-1298, ropewalktavern.com $$, D
A cavernous nighttime hot spot that attracts a young crowd with its daily bargains. The solid Gipper hamburger answers the question, “Where’s the beef?” If you’re not feeling Reaganesque, try the wings. Open for lunch Friday through Sunday.
The Rowhouse Grille
1400 Light St., (443) 438-7289, therowhousegrille.com $$, D, BR, R
A prime example of the Baltimore rowhouse: Exposed brick and hardwood floors complement the New American menu. A good-sized selection of mussels preparations, served with addictive fries, makes the shellfish an obvious choice.
Ryleigh’s Oyster
36 E. Cross St., (410) 539-2093,
Once home to Baltimore’s first brewpub, Ryleigh’s has long since transformed into a vaunted warm-weather hangout for the people of Federal Hill. Oysters are a guaranteed win, but try out the other seafood options too. Other locations in Hunt Valley and Mount Vernon.
SoBo Café
6 W. Cross St., (410) 752-1518,
A brightly colored eatery that samples the best dishes from every corner of the globe. Rosemary hummus, Korean chicken fried steak, and chicken liver mousse.
Social Pub & Pie
25 E. Cross St., (410) 234-8488, socialpubbaltimore.com $, D
The only coal-fired pizza on Cross Street, this watering hole gets jam-
packed for football games. Slices are thin, and the sauce is house-made.
Spoons
24 E. Cross St., (410) 539-8395, spoonsbaltimore.com $$, B, L, BR
This coffee shop features beans roasted by hand. The International Biscuit Festival named theirs the best in the state. They serve breakfast all day, including several variations on eggs benedict. If that’s not your thing, they also offer a lunch menu.
Tabrizi’s
500 Harborview Drive, (410) 727-3663, tabrizis.com $$, D, P, R
A ritzy, seasonally operating waterfront venue popular for weddings, Tabrizi’s is known for its elegant Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food that covers the geographical spread.
Thai Arroy
1019 Light St., (410) 385-8587,
Select your spice level at this Federal Hill staple. Tom kha soup, ordered spicy, packs just the right amount of heat.
Thai Yum
1006 Light St., (410) 528-2146,
Slightly fancier than Thai Arroy, Thai Yum offers street seating when in season, as well as some less traditional entrees such as the asparagus shrimp.
Urban Deli
1448 Light St., (443) 708-0495, urban-delicatessen.com $, B, L
Offering breakfast sandwich essentials—some served on Towson Hot Bagels—deli classics, paninis, and locally made Zeke’s Coffee.
Wayward Southern Kitchen and Bar
1117 S. Charles St., (410) 223-2269, waywardbk.com $$, L, D, BR
Last year, the owners of the former Cowboys and Rednecks pub sold the space to the owners of Banditos Bar + Kitchen across the street. Wayward still showcases a southern side with smoked, grilled, cured, and slow-cooked meats and a robust drink menu.
Whiskey Hill
26 E. Cross St., (410) 244-6722, facebook.com/WhiskeyHillFed $$, D
The popular Fed Hill bar decided to refocus on food late last year, reopening its first floor with a Mexican- and Southern-inspired menu.
