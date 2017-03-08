Metropolitan Coffeehouse and Wine Bar 902 S. Charles St., (410) 234-0235, metrobalto.com $$, B, L, D, BR Few places as nice as this dark-stained wooden bar serve hot breakfasts every weekday; off that menu, try the Mexican omelet with the chorizo. Order appetizers later in the day, particularly the fried goat cheese. Mi & Yu Noodle Bar 1016 S. Charles St., (443) 388-9295, miandyunoodlebar.com $$, L, D Unpretentious space with only a couple of noodle bowls on the menu. But while the options are limited, they’re seriously hearty, with different noodles and the option of adding extra protein available. Location in Mount Vernon, too. Mother’s Federal Hill Grille 1113 S. Charles St., (410) 244-8686, mothersgrille.com $$, L, D, BR, P Wedge past the clusters of rowdy twentysomethings to order from the menu of bar food: potent Buffalo shrimp, Adam’s Cheesesteak, a filet-and-shrimp Caesar salad, and more than a dozen types of wings. Other locations in Timonium and Arnold. No Way Jose Café 38 E. Cross St., (410) 752-2837, nowayjosecafe.com $$, L, D, BR Down-to-earth and festive, No Way Jose serves up authentic Mexican fare—street corn with queso fresco and chicken taquitos are two good examples. Open for lunch Friday through Sunday. Nobles Bar and Grill 1024 S. Charles St., (410) 727-1355, noblesbarandgrill.com $, BR, D Though one might be more in the mood for a liquid diet when in Nobles, the kitchen whips up some delicious, greasy grub to sop up booze.