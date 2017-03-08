32nd Street Farmers Market 400 block of E. 32nd Street, 32ndstreetmarket.org, Saturdays 7 a.m.-Noon, open all year Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar Downtown under the JFX Viaduct, Holliday and Saratoga streets, promotionandarts.org, Sundays 7 a.m.-Noon, April 23-Dec. 17 Baltimore Museum of Industry Farmers Market 1415 Key Highway, thebmi.org, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 27-Nov. 26 Druid Hill Farmers Market Howard P. Rawlings Conservatory, Druid Hill Park, druidhillpark.org, Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., June 7-Sept. 28 Govanstowne Farmers Market 5104 York Road, Wednesdays 3 p.m.-7 p.m., June 7-Sept. 27 Hampden Farmers Market Elm Avenue at 36th Street, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 6-Dec. 30 Park Heights Community Farmers Market 5201 Park Heights Ave., Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June-November Pratt Street Farmers Market Pratt and Light streets, godowntownbaltimore.com, Thursdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., May 4-Oct. 26 Union Graze 1500 Union Ave., Every other Sunday 5-8 p.m., July-September University Farmers Market Plaza Park, at Paca and Baltimore streets, umm.edu, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 16-Nov. 21