32nd Street Farmers Market
400 block of E. 32nd Street, 32ndstreetmarket.org, Saturdays 7 a.m.-Noon, open all year
Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar
Downtown under the JFX Viaduct, Holliday and Saratoga streets, promotionandarts.org, Sundays 7 a.m.-Noon, April 23-Dec. 17
Baltimore Museum of Industry Farmers Market
1415 Key Highway, thebmi.org, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 27-Nov. 26
Druid Hill Farmers Market
Howard P. Rawlings Conservatory, Druid Hill Park, druidhillpark.org, Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., June 7-Sept. 28
Govanstowne Farmers Market
5104 York Road, Wednesdays 3 p.m.-7 p.m., June 7-Sept. 27
Hampden Farmers Market
Elm Avenue at 36th Street, Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 6-Dec. 30
Park Heights Community Farmers Market
5201 Park Heights Ave., Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June-November
Pratt Street Farmers Market
Pratt and Light streets, godowntownbaltimore.com, Thursdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m., May 4-Oct. 26
Union Graze
1500 Union Ave., Every other Sunday 5-8 p.m., July-September
University Farmers Market
Plaza Park, at Paca and Baltimore streets, umm.edu, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 16-Nov. 21
E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper