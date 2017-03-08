Delights by Mina 105 N. Charles St., (410) 637-3637, delightsbymina.com $$, L The lunch buffet available Thursday and Friday is a good way to acquaint yourself with such dishes as tiebou yap and chicken yassa. Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant 333 W. Camden St., (410) 843-7901, dempseysbaltimore.com $$, L, D There are times when a full pint glass and a nice burger are a luxury. Game day can be such a time, especially if the Birds are on a good streak. Orioles legend Rick Dempsey lent his name; food pros do the beer and vittles. Dick’s Last Resort 621 E. Pratt St., (443) 453-5961, dickslastresort.com $$, L, D If you’re ready to have fun while consuming the deep-fried goodness that made America great, drop by Dick’s in the Power Plant building. Faidley Seafood 203 N. Paca St., (410) 727-4898, faidleyscrabcakes.com $$, L If you’re craving seafood and you’ve never been to Faidley’s, drop everything you’re doing and go to Lexington Market to order one of Faidley’s crab cakes, which are, without a doubt, the best in town. If you have some room left afterward, slurp down a few of the enormous oysters. Fogo de Chão Churrascaria 600 E. Pratt St., (410) 528-9292, fogodechao.com $$$, L, D, P, R Fogo builds a dining experience up from a salad-and-veggie bar worthy of a five-star cruise ship (to which you can limit yourself, if bargain shopping). But unless you’re a strict vegetarian (or you overdo the cheese bread—the urge will be there), you’ll want to flip your checker to the green side and savor the picanha, fraldinha, or the beef ancho.