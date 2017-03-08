One Dish Cuisine 8001 Hillsborough Road, Ellicott City, (443) 759-6344, onedishcuisine.com $$, L, D, P If you have family or friends with food allergies, One Dish is a must-visit. The entire facility is free of gluten, oats, soy, egg, fish, shellfish, sesame, peanuts, and tree nuts. That doesn’t mean there’s not a lot on the menu. Choose from pizzas, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, sweets, and more. The Oregon Grille 1201 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley, (410) 771-0505, theoregongrille.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R Romantic ambiance in a stone farmhouse where you can order a nice array of favorites, from the veal rib chop to chimichurri swordfish and black truffle macaroni and cheese. Fireplaces abound, and the wine list is something special. Red Brick Station 8149 Honeygo Blvd., White Marsh, (410) 931-7827, redbrickstation.com $$, L, D, P Located on The Avenue in White Marsh, Red Brick Station is an independently owned brewpub that serves up English-style pub fare. Enjoy a pint of award-winning Avenue Ale while tucking into a plate of Yorkshire pudding or bangers and mash. Smoke 574 Cranbrook Road, Cockeysville, (410) 891-8515, facebook.com/hickorysmokedgoodness $$, L, D, P This isn’t your classic barbecue joint—chef Josh White, who appeared on the TV show “Restaurant Startup” in 2016, is serving up some intelligent, modern interpretations of barbecue that’ll leave you drooling. Suburban House 1700 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, (410) 484-7775, suburbanhousedeli.com $$, B, L, D, BR, P This Pikesville landmark is the place to see how matzo ball soup, chopped liver, smoked salmon and whitefish, latkes, blintzes, Reubens, rainbow cake, and all other manner of Jewish delicacies are done correctly. Villagio Café 6805 York Road, Towson, (410) 372-2200, villagiocafe.net $$, L, D This delightful new Persian restaurant, located in old Stoneleigh Bakery on York Road, serves up flavorful, well-cooked kebabs and stews. Kebabs are its specialty, but you will not be disappointed in its tasty appetizers. Woodfire Kitchen 17114 York Road, Hereford, (443) 491-3505, wfkitchen.com $$, L, D, BR, P Farm-to-table fare finally came to Hereford with the opening of Woodfire Kitchen in 2015. The burgers and brick-oven pizzas here are casual but intelligently crafted.