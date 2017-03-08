|
Alizée
4 W. University Parkway, (443) 449-6200, alizeebaltimore.com $$$, B, L, D, BR, P, R
This American bistro styles itself as “one of Baltimore’s most fashionable restaurants,” delivering classics with a twist such as the Alizée french toast for breakfast, a hot Italian grinder for lunch, and a port wine demi-glazed filet mignon for dinner. Don’t forget about happy hour—$6 appetizers and drink specials.
Ambassador Dining Room
3811 Canterbury Road, (410) 366-1484, facebook.com/AmbassadorDiningRoom $$$, L, D
This swanky, white-tablecloth restaurant serves classic Indian dishes in a beautifully appointed setting. When the weather gets warm, take advantage of their outdoor garden area.
Bird in Hand
11 E. 33rd St., (410) 243-0757, birdinhandcharlesvillage.com $$, B, L, D
A cafe-bookshop collaboration between Artifact Coffee and The Ivy Bookshop. Go here for pastries, sandwiches, pizzas, and espresso drinks. Breads and pastries from Woodberry Kitchen, meats butchered at Parts & Labor.
Boz’s Burger Bistro
3101 St. Paul St., (410) 889-1718, bozsburger.com $, L, D
Hand-made burgers, salads, hot sandwiches, milkshakes, and quesadillas.
Brown Rice
2404 N. Charles St., (667) 303-3256, gobrownrice.com $$, L, D
Kinda like Chipotle—in that you can choose your bowl types, proteins, and toppings—but better, because you’re building Korean bibimbap bowls with succulent meat, fresh vegetables, and sticky rice. Plenty of other Korean-inspired dishes on the menu too, if you don’t want to build your own bowl.
Cafe 1137 Express$$, L, D
2915 Greenmount Ave., (410) 366-3400
If you’re not trying to get the full Cafe 1137 experience all the way outside the city in Windsor Mill, this more modest express location has a limited menu though you can still get the foodie-tinged platters and its own daily specials.
Carma’s Café
3120 St. Paul St., (410) 243-5200, carmascafe.com $$, B, L, D, BR
This Charles Village meeting place just might be the Picasso of the panini: When it’s available, try the Brewhouse, which comes with Guinness beer jam, Granny Smith apples, and Brie on sourdough.
Charles Village Pub
3107 St. Paul St., (410) 243-1611,
You might not go to CVP (as the kids call it) specifically to eat. But once you start drinking and talking, you never really want to leave. Then the burgers or heaping helpings of nachos or the house-made chili starts to beckon, and soon you are so drunk, full, and satiated that you can hardly wipe the grease off your face. It’s OK, just order another beer.
Charmington’s
2601 N. Howard St., (410) 235-5004, charmingtons.com $, B, L, D
In addition to a long list of lattes, teas, and other beverages, this coffeehouse offers sandwiches, soups, and salads for all meals of the day. Of course there are the cafe staples like bagels and muffins, too. And, after President Obama visited in early 2015, they renamed his order (roast beef and cheddar on white bread) the Commander in Beef.
Gertrude’s at the BMA
Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (410) 889-3399, gertrudesbaltimore.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R
Gertrude’s is chef John Shields’ homage to his grandmother and to Maryland cooking. Servers are gracious and, with the museum right there, you have all the components for a family outing or daytime date.
Masala Kitchen
3105-B St. Paul St., (410) 235-1004, masalakitchen.us $$, L, D
Crammed in the midst of a strip of chains near Hopkins’ Homewood campus is the cozy Masala Kitchen. Masala’s pride is its discerning use of traditional spices and flavors in its Indian food—there’s no excess of oily flavors in its goat curry and tandoori chicken.
Niwana
3 E. 33rd St., (410) 366-4115, niwanarestaurant.com $$, L, D
The Japanese and Korean fare here keeps Hopkins’ Homewood campus satisfied. Try the dolsot (stone pot) dishes.
One World Café
100 W. University Parkway, (410) 235-5777 $$, B, L, D, BR
A haven for Baltimore’s vegetarian and vegan community, with a few pescatarian options as well. It’s also a perfect meeting spot: Start with coffee; if it goes well, switch to drinks.
Pete’s Grille
3130 Greenmount Ave., (410) 467-7698 $, B, L
This classic lunch counter is just that: all counter, no booths. And during peak hours, you’ll likely be standing along the wall, waiting for a spot to open up. When it does, you’ll be re
warded with some of the best pancakes, omelets, and burgers in town.
St. Mary’s Restaurant
Sweet27
123 W. 27th St., (410) 464-7211,
This South Asian- and Caribbean-influenced American bistro has something for everyone: enchilada mole, vindaloo, cauliflower Manchurian. The menu also satisfies those with gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free diets.
Tamber’s
3327 St. Paul St., (410) 243-5777, tambersrestaurant.com $$, L, D
Cheese steak and chana masala on the same menu? Sure, why not? Choose American diner food or Indian dishes—or both—here and take in the 1950s-inspired decor while you eat.
Taste This
102 E. 25th St., (443) 563-2845 $, B, L, D
This soul-food restaurant’s first location on Harford Road did well enough that the duo behind it opened this second location in 2015. Comfort food is the name of the game here—think baked chicken with mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, sandwiches, and build-your-own baked potatoes.
Terra Café
101 E. 25th St., (410) 777-5277, terracafebmore.com $, B, L, D
Terra Café offers a tasty variety of paninis, omelets, wings, sandwiches, and more—try the Yard Bird if you want a bit of a kick, or choose from eight flavors of wings. In addition to a solid menu, Terra Café aims to create a community and offers its space for art events, live music, open mics, and discussions.
Thai Restaurant
3316 Greenmount Ave., (410) 889-6003 $$, L, D
Something of a hidden gem with its modest, unassuming exterior. If this dissuades you, that’s a shame, because it offers some of the city’s best Thai food with intimate service.
Yum’s Asian Bistro
2501 N. Charles St., (410) 889-2828, facebook.com/YumsAsianBistro $$, L, D
Hands-down the prettiest room in town where you can sit down to a plate of kung pao chicken. Yum’s covers the typical Chinese-American fare, along with sushi and a few Thai dishes (the kitchen turns out a very respectable pad Thai). Well-priced super meals come with soup, shrimp toast, and crab rangoon.
