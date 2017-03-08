Cafe 1137 Express $$, L, D 2915 Greenmount Ave., (410) 366-3400 If you’re not trying to get the full Cafe 1137 experience all the way outside the city in Windsor Mill, this more modest express location has a limited menu though you can still get the foodie-tinged platters and its own daily specials. Carma’s Café 3120 St. Paul St., (410) 243-5200, carmascafe.com $$, B, L, D, BR This Charles Village meeting place just might be the Picasso of the panini: When it’s available, try the Brewhouse, which comes with Guinness beer jam, Granny Smith apples, and Brie on sourdough. Charles Village Pub 3107 St. Paul St., (410) 243-1611,

charlesvillagepub.net $$, L, D, BR You might not go to CVP (as the kids call it) specifically to eat. But once you start drinking and talking, you never really want to leave. Then the burgers or heaping helpings of nachos or the house-made chili starts to beckon, and soon you are so drunk, full, and satiated that you can hardly wipe the grease off your face. It’s OK, just order another beer. Charmington’s 2601 N. Howard St., (410) 235-5004, charmingtons.com $, B, L, D In addition to a long list of lattes, teas, and other beverages, this coffeehouse offers sandwiches, soups, and salads for all meals of the day. Of course there are the cafe staples like bagels and muffins, too. And, after President Obama visited in early 2015, they renamed his order (roast beef and cheddar on white bread) the Commander in Beef. Gertrude’s at the BMA Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (410) 889-3399, gertrudesbaltimore.com $$$, L, D, BR, P, R Gertrude’s is chef John Shields’ homage to his grandmother and to Maryland cooking. Servers are gracious and, with the museum right there, you have all the components for a family outing or daytime date.