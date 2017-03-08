|
Acropolis
4718 Eastern Ave., (410) 675-3384, acropolisbaltimore.com $$, L, D
All the classics are here: You’ve got your lamb, your veal, your chicken souvlaki. It’s the lamb selections and the seafood menu where you’ll find what Acropolis does best.
Alma Cocina Latina
2400 Boston St., (667) 212-4273, almacocinalatina.com $$$, D, BR, P, R
The deeply cool Alma Cocina Latina, located in the Can Company building, serves delicate, bright Venezuelan fare. Try the arepas, handheld (and gluten-free) flatbread sandwiches bursting with sweet-and-salty ingredients. Don’t miss the inventive, fresh ceviches.
Annabel Lee Tavern
601 S. Clinton St., (410) 522-2929, annabelleetavern.com $$, D, R
This little corner tavern named for an Edgar Allan Poe poem is a handsome space to enjoy a beer and good conversation. The menu offers tasty upscale fare—duck-fat fries and Buffalo mushroom wrap—without hitting your wallet with upscale prices.
Bistro Rx
2901 E. Baltimore St., (410) 276-0820, bistrorx.net $$, D, BR, R
With a list of more than 40 varieties of wine both red and white, this is a great joint for oenophiles of all stripes. But the creative menu, which has gone through a few reboots, makes it a good place for foodophiles too.
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S. Conkling St., (443) 388-9363, bluehilltavern.com $$$, L, D, BR, R
Blue Hill, under the watchful eye of Mr. Boh on Conkling Street, features some pretty gourmet entrees for adventurous palates. But there’s also creative takes on staples such as the tavern burger and pork tenderloin.
|
Boathouse Canton
2809 Boston St., (410) 773-9795, boathousecanton.com $$, L, D, BR, P, R
This is a good option if you want waterfront dining, but aren’t in the mood for the Inner Harbor. In keeping with the seafaring theme, order crab cakes, crab dip, or crab soup.
Bo Brooks
2780 Lighthouse Point, (410) 558-0202, bobrooks.com $$$, L, D, R, P
The number of great crab houses in the city keeps getting smaller, but fortunately you can still get Maryland’s signature dish at Bo Brooks, along with terrific views of the harbor.
BonChon
3500 Boston St., (443) 963-1414, bonchon.com/korean-fried-chicken-canton-md $$, L, D
This chain specializes in Korean-style fried chicken, Asian-fusion dishes, and Korean specialties. But we had you at fried chicken, right?
Captain James Seafood Palace
2127 Boston St., (410) 327-8600, captainjameslanding.com $$$, B, L, D, BR, P, R
In case you didn’t already know, this is that big, ship-shaped building on Boston Street. If you’ve never ventured inside, you should, because the captain serves up generous portions all around—lobster tails, New York strip steak, uh, fake ships, you name it.
Cask & Grain Kitchen
2823 O’Donnell St., (443) 948-5576, caskandgrainkitchen.com $$$, D, BR
The folks at this farm to table restaurant focus mostly on cuisine from the Delmarva region and the east coast. That means a selection of fresh fish, like scallops and sea bass.
|
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave., (410) 327-6984 , thechasseur.com $$$, D, BR, R
Most of the items at this nautically inspired New American spot fall under the comfort-food category, though some have a slight twist. Prices veer toward expensive, but portions are generous.
Chicken Rico
3728 Eastern Ave., (410) 522-2950, chicken-rico.com $, L, D
Peruvian rotisserie chicken is the focus at this fast-casual local chain, but there are plenty of other Peruvian dishes on the menu too. There’s another, much larger location downtown, and a few outside city limits.
Claddagh Pub
2918 O’Donnell St., (410) 522-4220, claddaghbaltimore.com $$, L, D, BR
This Irish pub has standard bar food, highlighted by really good wings. But there’s also fancier fare, such as the New York strip au poivre and Maryland-style scallops.
Di Pasquale’s
3700 Gough St., (410) 276-6787, dipasquales.com $, B, L
This real-deal Italian market and deli is full of treasures, including the salads, meats, cheeses, spreads, and especially the insanely good sandwiches, such as the “old world Italian,” with soppressata, dry-cured capicola, prosciutto, fontinella cheese, tomato, and house-made olive spread on focaccia.
Fork & Wrench
2322 Boston St., (443) 759-9360, theforkandwrench.com $$$, D, BR, R
The steampunk-themed decor and antique light bulbs create suitable ambience for this edgy star of the Canton scene—think confit duck leg and wild boar terrine.
|
Gitan Bistro Crú
800 S. Kenwood Ave., (410) 276-1200 $$, D
A French-Mediterranean bistro with the majority of the cooking done from scratch by Lebanese native Pauline Guiragoss, who owns the place with husband John.
Gnocco
3734 Fleet St., (443) 449-6540, gnoccobaltimore.com $$$, D, BR, R, P
Mediterranean-inspired food from chef Brian Lavin, formerly of Fork & Wrench and Salt. Small plates, pasta, and large plates.
Gunther & Co.
3650 Toone St., (443) 869-6874, eatatgunther.com $$$, B, L, D, BR, R
Winner of our award for Best Décor in 2016, the new Gunther & Co. offers a swanky and upscale menu with global and Asian influences, like the tea-smoked duck breast and the Thai seafood hot pot. Plus creative house cocktails and long lists of beer and wine.
HomeSlyce
900 S. Kenwood Ave., (443) 501-4000, homeslyce.com $$, L, D
HomeSlyce provides a solid selection of salads, sandwiches (try the Three Little Pigs), and, of course, pizza. Also enjoy the titular “slyce”—a pizza rolled up almost like a calzone. Additional locations in Mount Vernon, Federal Hill, and Columbia out in Howard County.
Huck’s American Craft
3728 Hudson St., (443) 438-3380, hucksamericancraft.com $$, L, D, BR
A collaboration between Charlie Gjerde, his wife Lori Gjerde, and Lori’s sister Carrie Podles, Huck’s shakes up American bar and diner food.
|
Ikaros
4901 Eastern Ave., (410) 633-3750, ikarosrestaurant.com $$, L, D
One of the city’s best Greek restaurants that hasn’t done anything to lose favor over the years. Ikaros aces all the classics—Greek salad, stuffed grape leaves, braised lamb—and has killer baklava for dessert.
Inca Chicken
3801 E. Lombard St., (410) 534-2222 $, L, D
Peruvian chicken is the focus here, with sides such as rice, plantains, potatoes, or black beans to accompany the servings of heavily spiced rotisserie chicken.
Iron Rooster
3721 Boston St., (410) 762-2100, ironroosterallday.com $$, B, L, D, P
All-day breakfast. Need we say more? If a full menu of benedicts, omelets, and other breakfast dishes doesn’t appeal to you, there’s a full dinner menu of sandwiches, salads, and Southern-inspired entrees. But seriously: all-day breakfast.
Jack’s Bistro
3123 Elliott St., (410) 878-6542, jacksbistro.net $$$, D
This restaurant offers dishes with a bit of an eclectic feel, such as the ground-bacon BLT burger that contains no beef, and pasta with ground Maryland lamb.
Jasa Kabob
2917 O’Donnell St., (410) 327-7152, jasakabob.com $$, L, D
Indian, Pakistani, and Middle Eastern food with many, many kabob options. Open late and very affordable with well-worth-it daily specials.
|
Katana
845 S. Montford Ave., (410) 522-7100, katanabaltimore.com $$, L, D
A massive menu—we’re talking more than 160 items—of pretty good Americanized sushi, ramen, teriyaki, and other Asian-inspired dishes. Try the absurdly named Sexy Jalapeño for a good seafood take on jalapeño poppers.
La Folie Wine Bar and Steak Frites
2903 O’Donnell St., (667) 212-2112, bistrolafolie.com $$$, B, D
Casual French dining featuring steak, salmon, chicken, and Portobello mushroom frites, along with mussels and charcuterie (naturally).
La Sirenita II
3928 Eastern Ave., (410) 522-5055 $, L, D
A spacious, bright Mexican gem in which to spend long summer afternoons feasting and talking over a few cervezas. The carnitas tacos really stand out, but it’s hard to go wrong.
La Tolteca
2324 Boston St., (410) 617-0959, latoltecamd.com $$, L, D
This local chain (there are seven other locations around Maryland) has a seriously huge menu full of the usual Tex-Mex fare, including tacos, fajitas, burritos, and enchiladas.
Langermann’s
2400 Boston St., (410) 534-3287, langermanns.com $$$, L, D, BR, P
Located in the Can Company building, this restaurant shows its Southern bona fides with fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, barbecue spare ribs, cornbread, and more.
|
Lee’s Pint and Shell
2844 Hudson St., 410-327-2883, leespintandshell.com $$, D, BR
Formerly Saute, Lee’s Pint and Shell opened last October with an all-new menu and a more casual atmosphere. Plenty of oysters, crab, and lobster on the menu—and an extensive selection of whiskey.
Looney’s Pub
2900 O’Donnell St., (410) 675-9235, looneyspubmd.com/Canton $$, L, D
With outposts as far out as Bel Air and College Park now under the Looney’s umbrella, it’s clear they’re doing something right. You won’t find too much beyond the standard bar fare, but what this pub serves is cheap and hearty.
Mama’s on the Half Shell
2901 O’Donnell St., (410) 276-3160, mamasmd.com $$$, L, D, BR
A classic-style oyster house where you can get your oysters grilled, fried, on the half shell, on horseback, or as part of a peppercorn-flavored oyster stew. Also home to some of the best crushes in the city.
Matthew’s Pizza
3131 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-8755, matthewspizza.com $, L, D
If heading to Matthew’s—a prime go-to spot for pizza in Baltimore—stick with the delicious thick-crust pie that established the restaurant’s legend.
Mission BBQ
3701 Boston St., (443) 955-6807,
Glen Burnie-born barbecue chain that is low stakes like a fast-food spot with delicious, substantive sides but a family-friendly, sit-down-and-relax Canton atmosphere. Also, very, very patriotic—eat your meat while reading patriotic quotes on the wall.
|
Myth and MoonShine
2300 Boston St., (410) 777-5502, mythandmoonshine.com $$, D, BR, R
This Prohibition-themed establishment adopts a new-American-meets-Southern slant and offers more than 70 brands and flavors of moonshine. Try the fried oyster po’ boy or the slate grilled polenta.
Nacho Mama’s
2907 O’Donnell St., (410) 675-0898, mamasmd.com/NachosSite $$, L, D
With shrines to both Elvis and Mr. Boh, this restaurant is charming, if kitschy with a questionable sense of humor. Its menu—Mexican food with a Cajun twist—hits the spot, and the hubcap margaritas are not to be missed.
Of Love & Regret
1028 S. Conkling St., (410) 327-0760, ofloveandregret.com $$$, L, D, BR
This Brewers Hill beer chapel complements local brewer Brian Strumke’s ales with inventive small plates (with plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians) as well as a few sturdy entrees. Lunch and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Plug Ugly’s Publick House
2908 O’Donnell St., (410) 563-8459, pluguglyspub.com $$$, L, D, BR
Named for the 19th-century politically minded street gang, this pub actually has a welcoming atmosphere to go along with its long draft-beer list and a menu that features pub favorites and house-made soups and sausage.
Portside Tavern
2821 O’Donnell St., (410) 522-7678, portsidetavern.com $$, D, BR
Enjoy tavern fare that takes cues from local flavors and mixes it up. Try the smoked wings or the short rib tacos.
|
QuarterHouse Tavern
801 S. Decker Ave., (667) 212-5888, quarterhousetavern.com $$, L, D, BR
The food here is slightly fancier than your usual bar fare—think confit chicken wings instead of the usual deep-fried variety. Lunch on the weekends.
Rosina Gourmet
2819 O’Donnell St., (410) 675-9300, rosinagourmet.com $, B, L
Rosina is a lunch spot that offers sandwiches you’ve come to know and love but with fancy accoutrements such as house-made tomato sauce, black-olive tapenade, and Jarlsberg Swiss cheese, to name a few. Locations in Fells Point and Downtown as well.
Saigon Today
700 S. Potomac St., (410) 276-4888, saigontodaybmore.com $$, L, D
Though this is advertised as an all-encompassing Asian food spot, the real appeal here, as you might imagine from its name, is the Vietnamese, especially the pho, which there is very little of in Canton and which Saigon Today does excellently.
Samos Greek Island Grill
The Shops at Canton Crossing, 3745 Boston St., (410) 276-0165,
The smaller, more casual sequel to the Greektown institution Samos Restaurant, this location adjusts the expectations of Samos for the often-on-the-go Canton Crossing crowd but still offers a delicious, all-Greek menu that lives up to the original Samos.
Samos Restaurant
600 Oldham St., (410) 675-5292, samosrestaurant.com $$, L, D
It can be tough to get a seat in this tiny joint, but the calamari, gyros, dolmades, and everything else—holy Greek salad, Batman!—are worth the wait, as you’ll see when you step foot inside and smell the aromas coming from the open kitchen. If you’re willing to sacrifice originality for the wait, check out the new Canton Crossing location on Boston Street.
|
Savannah’s Kitchen
4017 Eastern Ave., (443) 873-6713, savannahsisland.com $$, L, D
A favorite Caribbean spot—we gave it a Best of Baltimore award last year—that satisfies all your jerk chicken, curry goat, and red snapper needs.
Shiso Tavern
2933 O’Donnell St., (410) 276-8800, shisotavern.com $$, L, DThis Canton establishment specializes in classic sushi selections (California and spicy tuna rolls), and some variations on classics (sushi nachos and spicy tuna tostada). Try as many as you can, then you and your friends can wash it down with one of Shiso’s fishbowl cocktails.
Silks
2641 Hudson St., (443) 708-0317, facebook.com/silkscanton $$, D, BR
A good place to grab food with a couple of beers. Solid pub grub—burgers, sandwiches, crab dip, tater tots—with 32 beers on tap and a ton of TVs.
Smaltimore
2522 Fait Ave., (410) 522-1421, smaltimorebaltimore.com $, L, D, BR
A strange and special convivial beer bar that also has sushi along with the typical boozin’ food options. Check out the Beer Exchange on the wall, where the prices of certain brews change with supply and demand.
Snake Hill
418 S. Clinton St., (410) 469-9003, snakehillbaltimore.com $, L, D
The guys behind Johnny Rad’s opened this sausage-focused tavern in Highlandtown in November. There are chicken and pork and Polish sausages, each served on a brioche bun, plus some more unusual combos—rabbit rattlesnake, anyone?
|
Southern Provisions
3000 O’Donnell St., (410) 675-4029, southern-provisions.com $$, L, D, BR
First JD’s Smokehouse, then Jokers ‘n Thieves, the restaurant now known as Southern Provisions focuses on southern-inspired fare. The owners say their aim is for a neighborhood bar where guests feel comfortable kicking back and making themselves comfortable. Guests can also take advantage of a large selection of whiskeys and bourbons.
Verde
641 S. Montford Ave., (410) 522-1000, verdepizza.com $$, L, D, BR, P
Traditional Neapolitan pizza is what Verde does, and it does it better than an overwhelming majority of pizzerias in Baltimore. The white Funghetto pizza redefines what pizza should taste like.
Zorba’s Bar and Grill
4710 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-4484 $$, D
Like most Greek restaurants, Zorba’s is not the place for vegetarians: You can see the hunks of crispy meat glistening on the rotisserie from the first-floor dining room. Order the kontosouvli and watch them cut off succulent slices of pork.
|
Belvedere Square
Canton / Highlandtown
Indoor Markets
Charles Village / Waverly
Counties
Downtown
Federal Hill
Fells Point
Hamilton
Food Trucks
Hampden / Woodberry
Harbor East
Little Italy
Local Breweries
Mount Vernon / Bolton Hill / Reservoir Hill
Remington / Station North / Penn north
Roland Park
South Baltimore / Locust Point
Farmers Markets
Eat 2017 Home
E. Brady Robinson/For City Paper