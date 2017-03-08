QuarterHouse Tavern 801 S. Decker Ave., (667) 212-5888, quarterhousetavern.com $$, L, D, BR The food here is slightly fancier than your usual bar fare—think confit chicken wings instead of the usual deep-fried variety. Lunch on the weekends. Rosina Gourmet 2819 O’Donnell St., (410) 675-9300, rosinagourmet.com $, B, L Rosina is a lunch spot that offers sandwiches you’ve come to know and love but with fancy accoutrements such as house-made tomato sauce, black-olive tapenade, and Jarlsberg Swiss cheese, to name a few. Locations in Fells Point and Downtown as well. Saigon Today 700 S. Potomac St., (410) 276-4888, saigontodaybmore.com $$, L, D Though this is advertised as an all-encompassing Asian food spot, the real appeal here, as you might imagine from its name, is the Vietnamese, especially the pho, which there is very little of in Canton and which Saigon Today does excellently. Samos Greek Island Grill The Shops at Canton Crossing, 3745 Boston St., (410) 276-0165,

samosgreekislandgrill.com $, L, D, P The smaller, more casual sequel to the Greektown institution Samos Restaurant, this location adjusts the expectations of Samos for the often-on-the-go Canton Crossing crowd but still offers a delicious, all-Greek menu that lives up to the original Samos. Samos Restaurant 600 Oldham St., (410) 675-5292, samosrestaurant.com $$, L, D It can be tough to get a seat in this tiny joint, but the calamari, gyros, dolmades, and everything else—holy Greek salad, Batman!—are worth the wait, as you’ll see when you step foot inside and smell the aromas coming from the open kitchen. If you’re willing to sacrifice originality for the wait, check out the new Canton Crossing location on Boston Street.