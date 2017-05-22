Wednesday: Young Writers Present!

May 24

Since 2008, Writers in Baltimore Schools encourages Baltimore City students to write and explore their voice on the page in school programs, after-school programs, and summer courses. This Wednesday at Red Emma’s, these students will share their work. A full experience of the students' writing requires showing up and listening, but a touching poem on the Writers in Baltimore Schools website from Rejjia Camphor, formerly of Writers in Baltimore Schools and a City College graduate, gives you a sense of the work: "But pain can find a gathering of people and a gathering of people can make a community thrive/ where words remember spirits once spoken/ and give thanks to them for being, for knowing/ that even when we don’t see the sun,/ and we all blend into the night, we have each other to lean on and continue to fight/write." Come check this out. And some disclosures: CP Photo Editor J.M. Giordano shot photos of the Writers in Baltimore Schools sleepaway camp last year and will do the same this year, while CP Associate Editor and Eats and Drinks Editor Lisa Snowden-McCray and I will be part of the camp in August, creating prompts for the writers and talking to them about the process. 6:30 p.m., Red Emma's, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7611, redemmas.org, writersinbaltimoreschools.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)