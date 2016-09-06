Wednesday: Wes Moore: “All the Difference”

Sept. 7

6 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St., (443) 263-1800, lewismuseum.org, free.

Wes Moore has a new documentary coming out on PBS, and you have a chance to see it before it airs. The premise isn’t much different from his bestselling book, “The Other Wes Moore,” in which he traces the path of another young, black Baltimore man who shared his name but had a very different life. The doc follows two Chicago teens, both looking for a way out of the hood by way of a college degree. See the film, enjoy free ice cream from Taharka Brothers, and stick around for a discussion with Moore.