Wednesday: Timothy Tyson: The Blood of Emmett Till

Feb. 8

Hear research scholar and professor Timothy Tyson talk about his bombshell of a new book, “The Blood of Emmett Till.” Till, then just 14, was lynched in 1955, accused of whistling at 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant. His gruesome murder is widely believed to have sparked the civil rights movement. In the book, Tyson unearths new evidence and even interviews Bryant, who is now 82 and has spent most of her life in hiding. “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” she tells Tyson. Just like Mike Brown, just like Tamir Rice, Till was murdered for absolutely nothing. 6:30 p.m., Pratt Central Library, 400 Cathedral St., (410) 396-5430, prattlibrary.org, free. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)