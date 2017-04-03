Wednesday-Thursday: Baltimore Japan Art Festival

April 5-7

Japanese and Japanese-American artists have a lot to offer, but here in the U.S. we often take that for granted—sometimes to the point of cultural erasure. So instead of seeing the new whitewashed adaption of the Japanese manga "Ghost In The Shell," experience three nights of actual Japanese art and culture, both traditional and contemporary. At the Baltimore Japan Art Festival, Japanese artists are performing and collaborating with Baltimore locals across Station North to bring you music, kinbakushi (rope) performance, burlesque, food, sake and tea tastings, visual art, a short film program, and more celebrating Japanese culture. And none of it involves Scarlett Johansson. April 5, 6 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St.; April 6, 7 p.m., Centre Theatre, 10 E. North Ave.; April 7, 7 p.m., Big Friendly Gallery at the Copycat Building, 1501 Guilford Ave.; baltimorejapanartfest.com, $10 per night. (Maura Callahan)