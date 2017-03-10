Wednesday: "The Warriors"

March 15

In a New York that never was, every street gang sends an emissary to the big meeting in the park. The plan? “One gang could rule this city! Caaaan youuu dig it?” But when the unification’s leader is gunned-down mid-rally, all eyes turn to The Warriors, who must make their way through hostile territory to their Coney Island home. Based ultimately on “Anabasis” by the ancient Greek soldier and scribe Xenophon, The Warriors’ fast action, brilliant costuming, and the use of real gang members as extras made it a cult classic long before its dated dialogue and quaint scantness of firearms froze it in campy amber. Warriors: Come out to play-ay! 8 p.m., The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10. (Edward Ericson Jr.)