Wednesday, Sunday & Tuesday: “Monty Python’s Life of Brian”

Aug. 9, 13, 15

Originally titled “Jesus Christ – Lust for Glory,” the Pythons’ follow up to “The Holy Grail” is a dumber (smarter?) spoof of big-budget Hollywood biblical epics like “The Ten Commandments” and “Ben-Hur,” where a guileless and innocent chap named Brian gets mistaken for the Messiah in the year 33 AD and worshipped by hoards of idiots looking for someone to be blindly loyal to—so it’s also quite timely. Brian wants no part in being a messiah, telling his followers to get lost, to which they reply: “How shall we fuck off, oh lord?”—a perfect distillation of the gleeful blasphemy and anachronistic absurdity that irked the religious right enough to get it banned in Ireland, Norway (really, Norway?), and parts of the UK (just wait for the ‘Every Sperm is Sacred’ song in 1983’s 'The Meaning of Life,' Christ-thumpers). In a way it feels like a last hurrah for profanity and joy before a decade of Thatcher-Reagan cultural crucifixion, with the Pythons splintering off into their own projects, and no one to remind us to “always look on the bright side of life…” The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10. (Brandon Block)