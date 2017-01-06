Wednesday: "Raising Arizona"

Jan. 11

Before the Coen Brothers got all respectable, they made dour cartoonish semi-comedies such as "Blood Simple" and "Raising Arizona," wherein a young family who can't have kids (played by Holly Hunter and an especially slackjawed Nicholas Cage) steal a rich person's kids—not for ransom mind you, but because the wealthy furniture salesman Nathan Arizona and wife have five kids and shit man, they could do with one less. What follows is a wide-eyed, widescreen series of setpieces that is kind of like Jerry Lewis meets Tex Avery meets Jules Dassin and features among other things, a mud-covered John Goodman screaming like a fucking maniac, an apocalyptic biker, and an iconic hootin' and hollerin' and whistling soundtrack. This movie will especially pop on the big Senator screen. Jan. 11, 8 p.m.; Jan. 15, 10 a.m.; Jan. 16 and 17, 1 p.m., The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10. (Brandon Soderberg)