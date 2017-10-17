Wednesday—Nov. 5: Dia De los Muertos

Oct. 18-Nov. 5

Mexico’s Day of the Dead originated 3000 years ago as an Aztec tradition and has spread worldwide with the Mexican diaspora. It’s a time to remember the departed, gather with family, and help ancestors on their spiritual journey by constructing and decorating altars in their honor. Starting on Oct. 18, the Creative Alliance is holding classes on altar-making and other Dia de los Muertos traditions led by Artesanas Mexicanas, a group of creative Mexican women living in Southeast Baltimore. Events are held at the Creative Alliance's space at the Patterson (Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3134 Eastern Ave.), the Patterson Park Library (Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 158 N. Linwood Ave.), the Southeast Anchor Library (Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3601 Eastern Ave.), the Pulaski Monument at Patterson Park (Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m., Linwood at Eastern Avenue), and again at the Patterson Park Library (Oct. 30, 3:30-5 p.m.), when a free sugar skull-making workshop will be held. Meanwhile, the Walters Art Museum invites you to decorate its own Day of the Dead altar starting on Oct. 18 (no plants, flowers, leaves, balloons, food, or liquids though); that altar will stay up until Nov. 5. The Walters is also showcasing Dia de los Muertos traditional dance performances and hosting an art workshop on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, free ($5 donation recommended). The Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St., (410) 547-9000, thewalters.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)