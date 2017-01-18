Wednesday: 'Moonrise Kingdom'

Jan. 25

I've been thinking about Wes Anderson's "Moonrise Kingdom" a lot lately while listening to one of my favorite albums from last year—cowboy country Luke Bell's self-titled album. Bell does a mix of laconic folk, serious honky-tonk, and witty western swing and it's all touched with a sense of resignation and self-aware humor that's very Anderson-like, especially 'Where You Been' and 'The Bullfight.' It's retro in a productive, world-building way. A less sensory connection: Hank Williams is kind of the soundtrack to Captain Sharp (played by Bruce Willis), a lonely cop who ambles around the small New England town where the movie is set and eventually leads the search for Sam and Suzy, two super smart kids who run away together in a well-manicured mix of say, "Badlands," "Pierrot Le Fou," and "They Live By Night." 8 p.m., The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $10. (Brandon Soderberg)