Wednesday: "Kiddie Flamingos"

Sept. 21

With "Kiddie Flamingos," John Waters remakes his 1972 shock classic "Pink Flamingos" with kids, creating a kind of loop of anarchic spirit in which we see a movie remade with a cast of kids acting like the adults in the original who were acting, well, rather juvenile, what with all the over-the-top cursing and shit-eating and so on. I'm just going to go ahead and quote Michael Farley's review of it back in January 2015, when "Kiddie Flamingos" screened at the Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York: "Watching the movie almost feels like a guilty pleasure. The children sit around a table in front of a drawing of Divine’s trailer wearing different wigs to represent the cast of the original film and they’re pretty adorable. The boy who plays Divine totally steals the show in a latex bald cap with glued-on weave, crudely applied eyebrows, and surprisingly spot-on delivery. In the edited, child-friendly script, there are of course no references to sexual acts or extreme violence (for example, the Marbles keep “dolls” locked in the basement instead of abducted, impregnated women), but the classic “Pink Flamingos” is so memorable it’s impossible to not fill in the blanks. The piece feels like a fitting eulogy for shock value’s currency in American culture." Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive,(443) 573-1700, artbma.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)