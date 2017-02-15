Wednesday: J is for Junk Economics with Michael Hudson

Feb. 22

Michael Hudson is an economist and former banker gone rogue: That is, he pretty much tells the truth about the financialization of the U.S. (and world) economy, and how debt in its many forms is used to trap and enslave most of the Earth’s population. In his last book, “Killing the Host,” Hudson uses the metaphor of the parasite that kills the host. It’s a historically-freighted analogy, but not inaccurate. It’s hard to know if neoliberalism’s depredations can yet be separated from the racial and ethnic identity politics now chillingly ascendant, but Hudson’s works are a good start. Hear him discuss his latest, “J is for Junk Economics: A Guide to Reality in an Age of Deception.” 7:30 p.m., Red Emma’s, 30 W. North Ave., (443) 602-7585, redemmas.org, free. (Edward Ericson Jr.)